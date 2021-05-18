SWARTZ CREEK — Bridget Ryon hammered a home run in each game as Corunna split Monday with Swartz Creek.
Corunna won the first game, 7-5, with Ryon pitching all seven innings. She struck out eight and walked three. Ryon smacked a two-run homer and batted 2-for-3.
Teammate Skyler Alcin batted 3-for-4 and scored three times while JaiLia Campos had two hits.
In Game 2, the Dragons edged the Cavaliers, 9-8, to rise to 1-11 in the Flint Metro. Ryon blasted a two-run shot and scored three runs. She now has five homers on the season.
Kira Patrick and Alchin each doubled and had two hits for the Cavs (4-15 Flint Metro). Campos took the loss, pitching six innings, striking out four and walking eight.
