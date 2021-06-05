FREELAND — It was a frustrating finish to an otherwise outstanding season for Ovid-Elsie.
Despite 22 saves by freshman goalie Ava Bates, the Marauders were handcuffed during a 4-0 loss to state-ranked Freeland in Friday’s Division 3 district championship game at Freeland.
Ovid-Elsie finished the season at 12-2 while Freeland improved to 13-2-4 and will advance to Wednesday’s 5 p.m. first-round regional clash vs. Essexville Garber (17-2-2) on the same Freeland artificial turf field.
Freeland outshot Ovid-Elsie 26-1 on Friday and Ovid-Elsie head coach Craig Thelen said it was a disappointing way to end the season.
He said it wasn’t the strongest performance by his team this year. When asked after the game how his squad performed. the coach did not pull any punches.
“Not good — not good at all,” Thelen said. “We did not come anywhere to our potential. I don’t want to take anything away from Freeland because they are a darn good team. But we’re better than we played today. We had some injury issues and some attitude issues where we didn’t play together. They got two goals in the last five minutes of the first half and pretty much, there was no fighting back.”
Thelen tipped his hat to Freeland, however.
“They are in the top five in the state,” Thelen said. “And there’s no shame in losing to them. It’s just, we didn’t put up the fight we could have.”
Thelen did give credit to Bates for keeping his team close throughout the first half. Freeland outshot O-E 11-0 in the first 40 minutes but Bates made several quality saves, he said, including a 1-on-1 breakaway just seven minutes into the contest. Bates also stopped 1 of 2 penalty kicks the Falcons took in the second half.
“Bates played unbelievable, she did great,” Thelen said. “She came out and she challenged and without her, it could have been 8-0 and we could have been mercied.”
Freeland broke a scoreless tie with 5 minutes, 48 seconds left in the first half. Sophomore Megan Hemgesberg scored on a point blank shot in front of the goal after the Falcons were able to complete a long pass.
The Falcons quickly made it 2-0 with 2:48 left in the half as Hemgesberg again found the net.
Freeland kept the pressure on in the second half, adding two more scores. Molly Hemgesberg redirected a pass from Catherine Mueller to make it 3-0 with 36:56 left in the second half. Sydney Herring scored on a penalty kick for the final goal of the game, with 33:40 left.
Bates said Ovid-Elsie gave a good effort but just came up short on Friday.
“I think that our team came out and played really hard,” Bates said. “We played with our hearts. We just kind of lost our momentum once they scored the first one and the second one. After halftime, I thought we kept coming back but I think they just wore us out.”
Ovid-Elsie easily won the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference title this season in unbeaten fashion and finished 11-1 in the regular season but Freeland was the better team Friday, he said.
“I wish we were challenged a lot more throughout the season,” Thelen said. “I wish our schedule was harder because when we face good teams, we’re just not used to the pressure. We kind of folded, once we gave up that first one. We knew going in, that in the first five minutes and the last five minutes of each half, they go hard.”
Ovid-Elsie reached the district finals with a 1-0 victory over Midland Bullock Creek on Wednesday.
But the Marauders, who were shooting for their first district title since 2014, were held withouty a shot until the final two minutes of Friday’s game.
