DURAND — Evan Egan followed up his career night on Tuesday with another clutch performance.
Durand’s 6-foot-8 senior center had a team-high 10 points, six blocks and made the game-winning basket with 41 seconds left, leading the Railroaders past Chesaning, 45-44.
Durand trailed by one when Egan received a pass from teammate Chandler Cleveland. Egan then turned and scored a short jumper off the glass.
“I had a nice feed from Chandler Cleveland, we did that a lot last game,” said Egan, who had a career-high 20 points and 12rebounds Tuesday in a win over Burton Madison. “He passed it into me and I went toward the hoop and put it in.”
Chesaning had three chances in the final 40 seconds but came up empty on all three.
“This win feels great,” Egan said. “We’re 7-7 now and we have at least seven games left and so we’re trying to get above 10 wins in a really long time.”
Kyle Winslow had eight points and seven rebounds for the Railroaders, who improved to 4-7 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference. Durand, which has won six of eight, has not won 10 games in a season since going 10-11 in 2000-01.
Durand led 25-19 at halftime but Chesaning stormed back with an 8-0 run to start the third quarter.
Chesaning (5-8, 4-6) dropped its six straight. The Indians featured Rae’Quonn Parham’s 12 points and five blocked shots. Imari Hall scored 10 points, including eight in the second half.
“Our effort was definitely good in the second half,” Chesaning coach Matt Weigl said. “I thought we came out a little flat in the first half. We talked about that being our emphasis in the second half, picking up our intensity, and I thought we did a good job of that.”
Hall put Chesaning up 44-43 with a free throw make with 1:10 showing on the clock after Winslow tied the score with a basket off the glass with 1:30 to go. Skaryd had put Chesaning ahead 43-31 with 1:38 left on a three-point play off a steal.
Skaryd finished with eight points, though he came up short on a potential a go-ahead bucket with 21 seconds left.
“We had a great shot at it,” Weigl said. “Jack Skaryd had a great look at it, and it was off the rim, we just didn’t get the bounce. Unfortunately we were on the losing end of this one.”
Durand missed free throws with 13.9 seconds left and 3.8 seconds remaining, but Chesaning could not get shots to fall. It was the Railroaders’ first win over the Indians since a 53-48 victory Jan. 23, 2004.
“We gave them three different looks defensively,” Durand coach Dave Inman said of the last three Chesaning possessions. “Evan was coming off a career-high game Tuesday (vs. Madison Academy) and the guys have been feeding him inside a little bit more. This was a big win. I’ve been here 14 years and we haven’t played Chesaning regularly over that time. Our football team beat Chesaning for the first time this year since 1983 and basketball-wise, I don’t even know the last time it was.”
DURAND 45, CHESANING 44
CHESANING (5-8, 4-6 MMAC): Ethan Gray 2 0-2 4, Rae’Quonn Parham 6 0-0 12, Trent Devereaux 1 0-0 3, Jack Skaryd 3 2-2 8, Brady Coon 1 0-0 2, Imari Hall 3 4-8 10, Tyler Sager 1 2-2 5. Totals: 17 8-14 44.
DURAND (7-7, 4-7 MMAC): Austin Kelley 3 0-0 6, Gabe Lynn 1 0-0 3, Kyle Winslow 4 0-1 8, Chandler Cleveland 3 0-0 6, Jaylen Jones 2 2-2 7, Jacob Mills 1 1-2 3, Connor LaFave 1 0-0 2, Evan Egan 4 1-3 10. Totals: 19 4-8 45.
Chesaning 11 8 11 14 — 44
Durand 14 11 5 15 — 45
3-Point Goals: Durand 3 (Lynn, Jones, Egan). Chesaning 2 (Devereaux, Sager). Rebounds: Durand (Winslow 7, Cleveland 5, Egan 5). Blocked Shots: Durand (Egan 6). Chesaning (Parham 5).
