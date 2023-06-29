OWOSSO — Both literally and figuratively, Claire Agnew spent her three years on the Owosso girls track team raising the bar.
On the literal side of things, the recently-graduated senior set and re-set the school record in the girls pole vault so many times that even close observers can’t readily recall the exact number.
On the less tangible side of the equation, she is “the best role model I could ever imagine,” per coach Brock Holtsclaw, who helped set the tone for the Trojans as they captured a Flint Metro League Stars Division team crown this spring.
Her myriad accomplishments while wearing Trojan blue and gold have earned her 2023 Argus-Press Girls Track Athlete of the Year honors.
“Claire is an outstanding student, athlete and person and I can’t think of anyone more deserving,” Holtsclaw said. “Claire is an athlete that has worked to achieve every single thing she was able to accomplish. She spent countless hours improving her form as well as her athleticism. She worked before school, on Sundays, and on past normal practice hours year around.”
Agnew first started setting Owosso vaulting records as a sophomore. Her best mark that year was 9 feet, 4-inches.
She took a quantum leap forward as a junior. By the end of the season, she had cleared 11 feet.
The last person in the world to get a case of senioritis — as the 4.6 grade point average she graduated with attests — Agnew was determined to reach still greater heights in her last go-around, and she did.
She cleared 11 feet, not once, but many times.
She won the Livonia Churchill Field Events Invitational with a vault of 11-9 and won the Division 2 regional at Frankenmuth at 11-7. She was tops at the prestigious Greater Lansing Honor Roll Meet of Champions with a vault of 11-6. She also placed first at the Chesaning Classic, the Marauder Lions Club Invitational, and the Cavalier Classic.
Agnew was so consistent that she cleared 11-6 or better in each of her final five meets and went 11-0 or better in each of her final 10 meets.
Then, at the Division 2 state finals on June 3, Agnew cleared 12 feet even.
No other girl in the state besides Division 1 champion Brooke Bowers of Forest Hill Central managed better.
Unfortunately for Agnew, two Division 2 competitors — Allison Shelton of Ortonville Brandon and Wayland Union’s Evie Mathis — matched her 12-foot mark, and they did it on their first try, while she only cleared it on her second attempt, leaving her in third place when the dust settled.
Still, Agnew, who hadn’t missed a single vault before her initial whiff at 12, was pleased with the day’s outcome.
“I was extremely happy,” Agnew said. “I just wanted that 12-foot number after getting so close to it earlier in the week. So it was a really good feeling.”
Agnew was generally chuffed about Owosso’s season as a whole. Not only did the girls’ squad win its first league title in girls track in 25 years, it went undefeated in league dual meets to boot.
“It was a fun team to be on this year,” Agnew said. “It was a really young team so I think they’re going to be successful for a while. I’ll be excited to come back and watch them.”
In addition to her pole vaulting exploits, Agnew aided her team by running the 400-meter dash and the 4x400 relay.
She was no slouch in that department either. Owosso’s 4x400 relay placed first at the Division 2 regionals and went on to finish 19th in the Division 2 state finals. Other members of that team were Emma Johnson, Gabrielle Hufnagel and Libby Summerland.
Agnew said she owes a lot to her coaches over the years, especially Holtsclaw and pole vault coach Tony Grinnell.
Agnew will be attending the University of Michigan and hopes to become a physician’s assistant or physical therapist.
While she won’t be competing at the collegiate level, she said she will continue to run for the enjoyment and benefits of it.
2023 ARGUS-PRESS
ALL-AREA
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Claire Agnew, Owosso, Sr.
The senior pole vaulter soared to the highest individual finish of any area girls track and field this season. Agnew broke her own school record by clearing 12 feet even to place third at the Division 2 MHSAA Lower Peninsula state finals. It matched the height cleared by state champion Allison Shelton of Ortonville Brandon and state runner-up Evie Mathis of Wayland Union but Agnew was declared third on misses. She helped Owosso win its first league championship in girls track and field in 25 years and only the second in school history. Agnew was second in the Flint Metro League Stars Division in the pole vault, clearing 11-6 but again losing out to Shelton. Agnew also helped Owosso place 19th in the state in the 4x400 relay, teaming up with Emma Johnson, Gabrielle Hufnagel and Libby Summerland to clock a 4:19.87 time at the Division 2 finals.
FIRST TEAM
Distance Runner
Alexis Spitzley, Ovid-Elsie, Sr.
The Marauder senior finished ninth in the state in the 800-meter run at the Division 3 state finals (2:24.25). Her best time in the 800 was 2:22.63, when she placed fourth at the regionals. Spitzley was the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference champion in the 800 run, the 1600 run (in personal-best 5:22.53) and the 3200 run (12:59.03). She helped the Marauders win a team championship in the MMAC. She placed fourth in the 3200 at the Greater Lansing Honor Roll Meet and also took 10th at the Honor Roll Meet in the 1600 run.
Sprinter
Taylor Carlson, Durand, Fr.
The Railroader freshman placed 19th in the state by running a personal-best 13.0 seconds in the 100-meter dash at the Division 3 finals. Carlson was the MMAC champion in the 100 dash and 200 dash (27.70). Her best time in the 200 was 27.65 seconds. She ran third at the Division 3 regionals in the 200 and fourth at the Division 3 regionals in the 100.
Middle Distance
Libby Summerland, Owosso, Jr.
Summerland finished 15th in the state in the 400-meter dash (1:01.16) at the Division 2 state finals. She also placed 19th at the state meet in the 4x400 as the anchor runner with Claire Agnew, Emma Johnson and Gabrielle Hufnagel. She was third in the 400 at the Division 2 regionals, third at the Flint Metro League Championships and sixth at the Greater Lansing Honor Roll Meet of champions. Her best time in the 400 was a 1:00.08 while winning the Cavalier Classic.
Hurdles
Gwen Maike, Chesaning, Fr.
Maike, a freshman, placed 20th in the state in the 100-meter hurdles. She was third at the Division 3 regionals in a personal-best 17.11 seconds and won the MMAC title in both the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles (a personal-best 50.62 seconds).
Field Events
Anna Nixon, Perry, Sr.
Nixon, a senior, was a Division 3 all-stater in the discus after hurling one a personal-best and area-best 119 feet, 6 inches. Nixon was also 10th in the state in the long jump by covering 15 feet, 81/4 inches. Nixon was a regional champion in the long jump (15-9) and placed second in the discus (119-1). She was the GLAC runner-up in the long jump with a season-best leap of 16-0.
Neele’ge’ Sims, Corunna, Sr.
Sims, a senior, placed 13th in the state in the long jump, covering 16 feet, 11/4 inch at the Division 2 finals. She placed second at the Greater Lansing Honor Roll Meet in the long jump with a personal-best and area-best 16-81/2. Sims was second in the long jump at the Division 2 regionals and reigned as the Flint Metro League titlist in the long jump (16-1).
Peyton Spicer, Owosso, Jr.
Spicer, an Owosso junior, set a school record with an area-best 5-4 leap in the high jump at the Fowler Under the Lights Invitational. Spicer placed 18th in the state in the discus and her best discus throw this season was 111-11 at Livonia Churchill. She reigned as the Flint Metro League champion in the discus, high jump and shot put, where her personal-best throw was 34-9. Spicer placed fifth in the discus at the Greater Lansing Honor Roll Meet and 10th in the shot put at the Honor Roll. She was also a regional champion in the discus.
Sprint Relay
Corunna’s 4x100
The Cavaliers’ 4x100-meter relay team secured 16th place at the D-2 state finals. Kira Patrick, Abygail Boles, Mackenzie LeCureux and Neele’ge’ Sims clocked a 51.38 time. The foursome’s PR was a 51.28 clocked while winning the Flint Metro League Stars Division championship in better than two seconds. The team was second at regionals.
Distance Relay
Owosso’s 4x400
The Trojans finished 19th in the state in Division 2. Claire Agnew, Emma Johnson, Gabrielle Hufnagel and Libby Summerland timed 4:19.87. The team’s personal-best time was 4:17.42 at the Division 2 regionals, where it placed first.
SECOND TEAM
Distance Runner
Emma Crandell, Owosso, Fr.
The freshman clocked a season-best time of 12:06.23 in the 3200 run, 5:36.41 in the 1600 and 2:38.9 in the 800 run. Crandell was second in the 3200 at the Flint Metro League Championships and third in the 1600 at the league finals. At the Greater Lansing Honor Roll Meet, Crandell placed 13th in the 3200 and 14th in the 1600. She was fourth in the 3200 at the Division 2 regionals.
Sprinter
Neele’ge’ Sims, Corunna, Sr.
The Cavalier senior reigned as the 100-meter champion in the Flint Metro League Stars Division (13.40). Her season best time was a 13.25 clocking. Sims was second in the Flint Metro in the 200 dash with a season-best time of 27.20.
Middle Distance
Hayven Thiel, Corunna, So.
The sophomore placed 11th in the 800 run at the Greater Lansing Honor Roll Meet with a personal-best time of 2:34.71. She was third in the 800 at the Flint Metro Championships and third at the Division 2 regionals.
Hurdles
Gabrielle Hufnagel, Owosso, Fr.
The Trojan frosh placed fifth at the Greater Lansing Honor Roll Meet of Champions with a personal best time of 48.67 in the 300 hurdles. Hufnagel placed second in the 300 hurdles at the Flint Metro League Championships and was third at the Division 2 regionals. She ran a personal-best 17.65 in the 100 hurdles.
Field Events
Libby Summerland, Owosso, Jr.
The Trojan junior placed 10th at the Division 2 state finals in the pole vault at 10-3. Summerland cleared a personal-best 10-7 while placing third at the Division 2 regionals. She was second at the Greater Lansing Honor Roll Meet while clearing 10-6.
Taylor Carlson, Durand, Fr.
Carlson finished 15th in the state at the Division 3 finals in the long jump (15-5). Carlson also won the MMAC long jump title with a personal-best distance of 16-21/4. She was the regional long jump champion.
Madison Phillips, Laingsburg, Fr.
The Wolfpack freshman placed sixth at the Division 3 state finals in the pole vault. She cleared a personal-best 10 feet even. Phillips also finished second in the CMAC in the pole vault (9-6), was fifth at the Division 3 regionals (8-9) and placed 10th at the Greater Lansing Honor Roll Meet of Champions (8-3).
Sprint Relay
New Lothrop’s 4x100 team
The Hornets finished 15th in the state in the 4x100 relay at the Division 3 finals. Emma Bishop, Lily Bruff, Elizabeth Heslip and Laina Yates teamed up to clock 52.65. They were regional champions.
Distance Relay
Ovid-Elsie’s 4x800
The Marauders clocked a personal-best time of 10:38.93 while placing fourth at the Division 3 regionals. Making up that team were Aubrey Kurka, Piper White, Tava Kvalevog and Alexis Spitzley.
HONORABLE MENTION
Kyle Bermudez, Owosso, So.
Lily Bruff, New Lothrop, Jr.
Josie Bauman, New Lothrop, Jr.
Carley Martin, New Lothrop, Sr.
Jordyn Lawrence, Durand, Sr.
Isabella Loynes, Ovid-Elsie, Sr.
Jessica Kozlowski, Ovid-Elsie, So.
Hannah Oakes, Chesaning, Jr.
Abigail Cochrane, Perry, So.
Sydney Rose, Perry, Sr.
Desiree Mofield, Owosso, So.
Kyla Jackson, Chesaning, Sr.
Emily Rathka, Laingsburg, So.
Ashley Nixon, Byron, Sr.
Aubrey Rogers, Morrice, Jr.
Abygail Boles, Corunna, Fr.
