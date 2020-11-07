CORUNNA — Power football paid off for Corunna in the second round of the playoffs.
Down 10-6 at halftime against Richmond, the Cavaliers turned to the two running back offense and Scout Jones and Porter Zeeman carried the load for the Cavaliers, who rallied for a 27-10 victory in the Division 4 district semifinal at Nick Annese Athletic Field.
Corunna outrushed Richmond, 313-140. Quarterback Jaden Herrick ran for 118 yards and one TD, including a 95-yarder in the first half. Jones ran for 87 yards and two TDs on 17 carries, while Zeeman ran for 91 yards and one score on 17 carries.
“It’s like the old four-wheeler you have in the barn,” said Corunna head coach Kyle Robinson of his team’s power running. “You don’t get it out very much. You’ve got to rev it up, you’ve got to pull on it. You’ve got to start it up and yank on it and pull on it. And then finally it gets hot. And that’s what the story of our offense was tonight.”
Jones put the Cavaliers ahead with a 28-yard TD run on the first play of the fourth quarter. Zeeman tacked on a 2-yard TD run up the middle with 5:40 left and Jones added the capper with a 3-yard run up the middle with 42.5 seconds left.
“We were tired of losing at halftime,” Zeeman said. “The offensive line came out and blocked very well and we just ran it down the field.”
Jones said that Herrick’s run late in the first half sparked the Cavaliers, as did the two-back running set out of the shotgun.
“We didn’t talk much about changing things up,” Jones said. “We came out in deuce and that was definitely what put our team ahead. Me and Porter in the backfield, Nick (Steinacker) blocking for us and the offensive line — just an outstanding job by everyone.”
Corunna (5-3) advanced to next week’s district finals at Frankenmuth (8-0), which shut out Almont, 28-0, Friday. The Cavaliers also are guaranteed of their first winning season since 2017.
Corunna’s defense came up with three interceptions — Carson Socia, Jones and Collin Thompson all had picks for the Cavaliers.
“Our defense was bend but don’t break,” Robinson said.
Steinacker had a team-high nine tackles for the Cavaliers, including one for a loss.
Richmond’s leading rusher was running back Kevin McKiernan, who darted for 96 yards on 13 carries. Jacob Ball completed 11 0f 27 passes for 149 yards and one TD.
Richmond (3-5) led 10-0 at one point in the first half. Drew Matyunas kicked a 21-yard field goal for the Blue Devils midway through the first quarter. Richmond made it 10-0 with 2:49 left before half as Ball found Carson Gee in the left corner for a 15-yard TD connection.
Corunna, however, got right back into it when Herrick decided to run instead of pass and darted 95 yards down the right sidelines on a keeper with 1:40 left in the first half.
Herrick, who has twice burned enemy defenses for five-TD pass games, was contained in the aerial attack. Herrick completed just 2 of 8 passes for 15 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.