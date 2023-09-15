Early mistakes cost O-E big in 29-22 loss to Montrose

ELSIE — The first sign things weren’t going to go Ovid-Elsie’s way Friday night was the blocked punt.
That kicked off (literally) a nightmarish first half in which Marauder mistakes killed opportunities and visiting Montrose’s passing prowess staked the Rams to a 29-8 lead — one that the second-half heroics of Tryce Tokar and Co. were not enough to overcome in a 29-22 final on Homecoming night.
“We came out flat, we had turnovers, we had penalties, and that just cost us. The first half cost us,” O-E coach Travis Long said.
The Rams were led by senior quarterback Zack O’Neal, who connected twice with fellow senior and wide receiver Brandon Horton for touchdowns.
Montrose got on the scoreboard first, after sophomore MJ Daily blocked an O-E punt on the Marauders’ first drive to set them up with a short field. A keeper by O’Neal and 2-point conversion run by Daily gave the Rams an 8-0 lead.
O-E’s only score of the first half in the came on the next drive, keyed by the running of junior Clayton Fruchey and senior Carter Kelley, who made gains of 25 and 28 yards, respectively. Kelley punched the ball in from the 5 to put the Marauders on the board, and Tokar found senior Hunter Bates in the left corner of the end zone to tie the game.
But Montrose answered immediately, on a 55-yard run by O’Neal from scrimmage, set up by a short kickoff.
On the subsequent drive, the Marauders appeared to be driving in in response, but a holding penalty negated a first down run by Tokar past midfield. It would be a common theme.
Montrose would later drive 75 yards, culminating in a touchdown strike in the back of the end zone by O’Neal to Horton.
O-E’s next drive ended on a fumble deep in their own territory, and the Rams made them pay with another touchdown hookup between O’Neal and Horton.
“We planned for (Horton) all week, but (tonight) we just lost him a little bit in the secondary. They torched us a few times,” Long said.
The second half saw momentum shift in O-E’s favor. The Marauders’ first drive covered 63 yards, with big gainers by Tokar, including a 20-yard keeper to draw within 29-14. O-E then stuffed the Rams’ next drive, ending with a sack by sophomore Brock Spitzley.
Then, after trading possessions, O-E mounted a successful 65-yard drive ending with a touchdown pass to senior Jamison Custer after a wild scramble by Tokar. With a 2-point quarterback sneak by Tokar, the Marauders closed the score to 29-22 with 4:34 left in the game. But it was all the Marauders could muster in the end.
“In the second half I thought we were right in it. We were right there,” Long said. “We couldn’t get that last drive going offensively, we just stalled, and they did enough to win. We tried to run the ball, and then we had opportunities in the passing game and we should have capitalized.”
Ovid-Elsie actually out-gained the Rams in defeat, 308 yards to 230. Tokar was the Marauders’ leading rusher, finishing with 126 yards and a score on 15 carries. He also threw for 55 yards and the one TD. Carter Kelley finished with 68 yards rushing on nine carries.
