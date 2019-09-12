Looks like I spoke too soon on Evan Morris’ prospects for the 2019 season.
A week after speculating the true freshman kicker wouldn’t see a whole lot of field unless there was an injury to Cole Hahn or Matt Coghlin, the true freshman from Ovid-Elsie was given kickoff duties in Saturday’s win over Western Michigan.
He saw plenty of action, as the Spartans racked up a ton of points in a 51-17 romp. Five of his kicks went for touchbacks.
Sophomore Cole Hahn handled kickoff duties in the opener against Tulsa. He is listed as the co-starter at kickoff specialist along with Morris for this week’s game against Arizona State. For what it’s worth, Hahn is listed as the backup placekicker to veteran Matt Coghlin.
We’ll have to wait see who gets the call Saturday against the Sun Devils at Spartan Stadium.
FOOTBALL
Jack Lawrence, Alma College (Byron) — Lawrence kicked off his senior season by starting at defensive back in Alma’s 31-14 loss Saturday at Baldwin Wallace. Lawrence had four tackles.
Taylor Jackson, Kalamazoo College (Corunna) — Jackson started at middle linebacker and made six tackles as the Hornets survived a defensive slugfest Saturday with Oberlin, winning 3-0. Greg Kearns kicked a 23-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter for the game’s only points.
Gage Palus, Adrian College (Ovid-Elsie) — Palus saw some special teams work in Saturday’s season-opening 57-7 loss to Heidelberg. He recorded a tackle on a first-quarter kickoff.
Gavin Barnes, Saginaw Valley State (Owosso) — The senior was listed as having played in SVSU’s 35-14 win Saturday against Texas A&M-Kingsville.
Quentin Taylor, Wayne State (New Lothrop) — Taylor was also listed as a participant Saturday in the Warriors’ 62-37 loss to Slippery Rock.
Clayton Lynn, Michigan Tech (Durand/Swartz Creek HS) — Lynn, who lists his hometown as Durand, saw playing time in Tech’s 29-14 win over Hillsdale.
VOLLEYBALL
Meredith Norris, Michigan State (Corunna) — Norris continued to play a prominent role in the Spartans’ attack at the Spartan Invitational over the weekend. She racked up 17 kills and six digs in a five-set loss Saturday to Tennessee. She had 13 kills and 10 digs Friday as MSU picked up a win over Cincinnati; earlier in the day she recorded five kills and eight digs in a victory over Indiana State. Norris’ effort landed her on the all-tournament team.
Maya Ferland and Sophie Strieff, Lansing CC (Laingsburg) — Ferland piled up 18 kills, six blocks and three digs Sunday as the Stars turned back Lincoln Trail College to earn third place at the Joliet Junior College Volleyball Invitational. Strieff had three kills and two digs. Earlier Sunday, Ferland had 13 kills and three blocks in a losing effort to Glen Oaks Community College, the Stars’ only loss of the weekend. Ferland totaled 16 kills in a pair of victories Saturday to kick off the tournament. Strieff totaled two kills and five digs in the first two matches.
Caitlyn Kane, Lake Superior State (Laingsburg) — Kane totaled seven kills, 10 blocks and five digs over the weekend as Lake Superior State took part in the Michigan Tech Tournament. The Lakers split their four games.
CROSS COUNTRY
Zach Adkins, Cleary University (Durand) — Adkins paced Cleary at the Detroit Mercy Invite Saturday, crossing the finish line in 24 minutes, 6.02 seconds. He was 50th overall as Cleary took sixth as a team.
Kyle Markley, Olivet College (Byron) — Markley came in 142nd (28:14.17) at the Calvin Knight Invitational Saturday. Calvin took home the team championship, thanks to placing four runners in the top 10.
MEN’S SOCCER
Tyler Deese, Adrian (Corunna) — Deese subbed in midway through the first half in the Bulldogs’ 1-0 win over Wilmington (Ohio) Friday. He subbed in again in the 68th minute before coming out for good in the 80th. Deese had a similar storyline Saturday, playing roughly 26 minutes total in a 3-0 victory against Wabash.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Chelsie Smith, Olivet College (Laingsburg/St. Johns HS) — Smith has started all three Comets games, recording an assist and four shots on goal.
Sophie Wilsey, Oakland University (Laingsburg) — Wilsey started on defense as the Grizzlies fell 1-0 Sunday to Notre Dame. Oakland gave up eight shots, but didn’t produce any of its own on offense.
Amay Ciszewski, Concordia Ann Arbor (Byron) — Ciszewski subbed into the game in the 15th minute Saturday as the Cardinals fell 4-2 to Taylor (Indiana).
WOMEN’S GOLF
Madison Montgomery, Madonna University (Byron) — Montgomery shot 167 (84-83) Saturday and Sunday at the Defiance Fall Invite in Wauseon, Ohio.
Madonna took fourth as a team; Montgomery finished 24th individually.
MEN’S GOLF
Brandt Nelson, Northwood (Byron) — Nelson shot 230 (75-75-80) during the Don Underwood Invitational Monday and Tuesday at The Meadows. Nelson finished tied for 41st.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.