DURAND — Linden’s girls basketball team scored 14 points in the final two minutes Monday night to surge past Durand, 47-34.
The Eagles outscored the Railroaders (6-10) 21-8 total in the fourth quarter.
Jordyn Lawrence led Durand, which was missing three starters, with 18 points and seven rebounds. Sydney Leydig added nine points and three steals.
Paige Leedle scored 18 points for Linden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.