HOWELL — Durand’s Emme Lantis shot a runner-up 80 at Monday’s 14-school Byron Eagles Fall Shootout at Hunters Ridge.
Gabby Tapp of South Lyon was medalist with a 75.
Byron’s MaryAnn Montgomery tied for 10th with a 91. Chesaning’s Taylor Gross was 13th with a 93 and Maddie Raley of Durand tied for 17th at 98. Laingsburg’s Grace Elfring finished 26th with a 104.
South Lyon won the team title with a 354 total. Lansing Catholic was second (379) and Freeland was third (391). Durand was sixth (412), Byron tied for eighth (435), Laingsburg tied for 10th (443) and Chesaning finished 13th (472).
Owosso ninth at Flint Metro Postseason
FENTON — Owosso placed ninth at Monday’s Flint Metro League Postseason Tournament at Fenton Farms.
The Trojans totaled 470 and were paced by sophomores Kennedy Peplinski (113) and Ellie Feldpausch (115).
Jillian Bagwell (120) and Kylie Lewis (122) completed Owosso’s scoring. The Trojans, 1-8 in conference dual meets, finished ninth in the final Flint Metro League standings.
Goodrich edged out Fenton in a tiebreaker to take home the tournament and league trophy. Both the Martians and Tigers scored rounds of 357.
Holly’s Kate Brown and Amanda Miller shared medalist honors with rounds of 86. Owosso will travels to Chesaning to wrap up the regular season Thursday.
Third Annual Byron Eagles Fall Shootout
at Hunters Ridge Golf Course, Howell
Team standings: 1. South Lyon, 354; 2. Lansing Catholic, 379; 3. Freeland, 391; 4. Almont, 397; 5. Notre Dame Prep, 401; 6. Durand, 412; 7. Jackson Lumen Christi, 416; T8. Byron, 435; T8. South Lyon B, 435; T10. Laingsburg, 443; T10. Saginaw Heritage, 445; 12. Olivet, 470; 13. Chesaning, 472; 14. Webberville, 557.
Medalist: Gabby Tapp, South Lyon, 75.
DURAND (412): 2. Emme Lantis, 80; T17. Maddie Raley, 98; 40. Hannah Johnson, 114; T47. Kennedy Pawloski, 120.
BYRON (435): T10. MaryAnn Montgomery, 91; T31. Jana L’Esperance, 108; T41. Paige Fondren, 115; T50. Regan Kopesky, 121.
LAINGSBURG (443): T26. Grace Elfring, 109; T33. Olivia Sivak; 45. Bree Schlaack, 118; 60. Kaitlyn LaPard, 130.
CHESANING (472): 13. Taylor Gross, 93; 53. Kaitlyn Farrar, 123; T56. KellyAnn Rodriguez, 130; 59. Gabi Sholtz, 133.
Flint Metro League
Postseason Tournament
at Fenton Farms, Fenton
Team standings: 1. Goodrich, 357; 2. Fenton, 357; 3. Clio, 377; 4. Flushing, 399; 5. Holly, 401; 6. Linden, 418; 7. Swartz Creek, 434; 8. Kearsley, 460; 9. Owosso, 470; 10. Brandon, 511.
Medalist: Kate Brown, Holly, 86; Amanda Miller, Goodrich, 86.
OWOSSO (470): Kennedy Peplinski 113, Ellie Feldpausch 115, Jillian Bagwell 120, Kylie Lewis 122.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.