LANSING — The Laingsburg wrestling team placed third out of 17 teams at Saturday’s Don Johnson Invitational at Lansing Eastern High School.
The Wolfpack, led by first-place finisher Mikey Brooks at 189 pounds, scored 136 points while trailing only Lake Fenton (226) and Forest Hills Northern (172.5).
Laingsburg’s Aden Baynes, at 135 pounds, finished second while Gabby Motz, the only female to wrestle in the tournament, placed third at 112. Also placing third for the Wolfpack was Bryce Smith (145) and Caleb Boettcher (171).
Placing fifth for Laingsburg were Kyle Boettcher (152) and Sean Divine (215) while Noah Gentner finished sixth at 140.
Chesaning second at Caro
CARO — Chesaning was second at Saturday’s 19-school Caro Invitational.
The Indians scored 203 points, trailing only champion Imlay City (291).
Placing first for Chesaning were Quinton Everett (103 pounds), Connor Everett (135), Lane Miller (171) and Brenden Quackenbush (285).
Finishing eighth for Chesaning were Aurali Garcia (112), Dakota Obuchowski (119), Aiden Dempsey (119), Keyra Garcia (125), Dylen Rogers (140), Justin Rodriguez (189), Halaway Gilmore (189), and Cody Chalco (215).
Ovid-Elsie takes second
CONCORD — Ovid-Elsie finishd second out of 12 teams at Saturday’s Concord-Grover Invitational.
The Marauders scored 132 points. Union City won with 187.
Placing first for Ovid-Elsie were Talan Parsons (112) and Luke Follett (215).
Finishing second for the Marauders were Cole Workman (125), Max Spiess (135) and Gavyn Perry (140).
O-E received a fourth-place effort from Gianluca Castorina (152).
New Lothrop ties for fourth
HOWELL — New Lothrop tied for fourth among 24 teams at Saturday’s Herm Wilkinson Highlander Memorial Tournament. The Hornets scored 126 points, matching Detroit Catholic Central. Williamston was first (198).
Senior Isiah Pasik won the 285 title for New Lothrop. Finishing third were James Lapham (285) and Colton Symons (171). Fourths were captured by Daven Lockwood (119) and Caleb Sharp (130). Placing fifth for the Hornets were Parker Noonan (135), Jack Kulhanek (152) and Grayson Orr (215).
Hunter Wolfe (103) and Leo Bauman (112) both were eighth.
Perry goes 3-2
LANSING — Perry’s went 3-2 at Saturday’s Lansing Waverly Warrior Team Invitational.
The Ramblers defeated Byron (47-12), Wayne Memorial (48-6) and Hartford (37-36) by criteria. Topping Perry were East Lansing (51-24) and Waverly (36-30).
Byron finished 1-4. The Eagles defeated Wayne Memorial 24-12 but suffered losses to Perry, Lansing Waverly (48-12), Hartford (60-18) and East Lansing (54-12).
BOWLING
Durand, Byron split
GRAND BLANC — It was a split decision during Saturday’s Durand vs. Byron bowling matchup at Grand Blanc Lanes.
Durand won the girls battle, 25-5.
The Railroaders improved to 2-0 while featuring the games of Alyssa Fraley (170-145) and Alanna Feldhouse (145-167). Byron won the boys match-up, 23-7, despite Caden Rodgers’ 223 and Landon Rodgers’ 146. The Durand boys fell to 0-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.