After counting myself out earlier this season, things have gotten back on track and I’m back up to second place in the Pigskin Picks competition — with a very real chance to win it.

Matthew Bartow sits directly in front of me by three games. With a couple weeks left, I can catch him. But my picks have to be on point from here on out, with no room for error. Unfortunately, covering daily layout due to a positive COVID test in the newsroom has me so sleep deprived, I honestly don’t know if that’s possible.

