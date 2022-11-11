After counting myself out earlier this season, things have gotten back on track and I’m back up to second place in the Pigskin Picks competition — with a very real chance to win it.
Matthew Bartow sits directly in front of me by three games. With a couple weeks left, I can catch him. But my picks have to be on point from here on out, with no room for error. Unfortunately, covering daily layout due to a positive COVID test in the newsroom has me so sleep deprived, I honestly don’t know if that’s possible.
No trash talk from me. It’s time for the home stretch. Time to kill.
Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker at New Lothrop
I’m picking the Hornets here. Their season continues and they roll into the Division 7 state semifinals. If you’re on the other side of the playoff bracket, and you look across and see New Lothrop, you’re like, ‘Oh ****.’
Ithaca at Traverse City St. Francis
Both teams are excellent, with the Yellowjackets at 10-1, and Traverse City St. Francis undefeated at 11-0. Give me the Gladiators in a close home game for them.
Lawton at Jackson Lumen Christi
The Blue Devils sit at 10-2, while the Titans roll in at 9-3. Nothing against Lawton, but Lumen Christi plays tougher competition, and they hung around with New Lothrop in Week 1. I’ll take Lumen Christi at home.
The Panthers are 9-3 and going on the road to face the 7-4 Eagles. I’ll take DeWitt to escape with a road win.
Orchard Lake St. Mary’s at Goodrich
The Eagles may be 5-5 on the season, but they play some of the best competition in the state every single week. So they’re battle-tested. But so does Goodrich, who is 10-1. Coin flip, but I’m taking the Martians.
The Hornets and Orioles have identical 9-2 records, and seem to be pretty evenly-matched. I hate picking against Coach Crockett’s team, but I think a long trip to southwest Michigan equals a loss for Morrice. And I hope this pick is wrong.
Powers North Central at Marion
The Jets are undefeated at 11-0, and are going up north for an away jaunt at Marion. My parents used to have a place on a lake not far from there. The Eagles are also undefeated at 11-0, but they don’t play the same kind of talent the Jets do. I’ll take Powers North Central.
Anybody still playing is obviously pretty good. Two more undefeated teams trying to keep their seasons alive. I think a trip to the Upper Peninsula equals a loss for Merrill.
Nebraska at #3 Michigan (-29.5)
Are you serious? Thirty point spread? With Michigan steamrolling everything in their path, give me the Wolverines. I would say “we want Bama” but I think Michigan is better than the Tide this season. Bring on the Bucks.
#7 TCU at #24 Texas (-6.5)
This point spread is tricky. TCU is far superior and they win straight up.
Rutgers at Michigan State (-6.5)
Another strange point spread. When MSU isn’t busy assaulting people, they manage to lose football games consistently. But not this week. MSU wins.
Three points? This point spread makes this the easiest NFL pick this year. Bears all day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.