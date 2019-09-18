OWOSSO — Owosso defeated Brandon/Goodrich, 117-60, Tuesday at home.
“Brandon has been down in numbers the last few years,” Owosso coach Andrew Murray said. “This allowed us to swim different events than what they are used to.”
Allie Pumford of Owosso won the 100-yard butterfly (1 minute, 4.5 seconds) and the 100 breaststroke (1:16.67).
Trojan teammate Macy Irelan won the 200 individual medley (2:30.93). Other individual winners for Owosso were Emily Pumford (50 free, 29.16 seconds), Lily Espinoza (100 free, 1:03.87) and Lily Usher (backstroke, 1:15.67).
Corunna cruises to victory
CORUNNA — Audrey Mitchell and Allyson Vowell each won two solo events to lead Corunna past Kearsley/Lake Fenton, 121 1/2 to 57 1/2 Tuesday.
Mitchell won the 200-yard individual medley and 100 butterfly. Vowell was first in the 50 free and 100 free.
Other individual winners for the Cavaliers were Amara Jackson (diving) and Piper LePino (100 breaststroke).
Corunna won the 200 medley relay with Marissa Jackson, Mitchell, LePino and Vowell. The Cavaliers were first in the 200 free relay with Autumn Zachar, Kaylee Siddens, Jade Evans and Mitchell. Corunna also won the 400 free relay (Marissa Jackson, Vowell, Mackayla Davis and LePino).
CORUNNA 121 1/2, KEARSLEY/LAKE FENTON 57 1/2
200 medley relay: 1. Corunna (Marissa Jackson, Audrey Mitchell, Piper LePino, Allyson Vowell)
200 individual medley: 1. Audrey Mitchell (CO).
50 freestyle: 1. Allyson Vowell (CO).
Diving: 1. Amara Jackson (CO).
100 butterfly: 1. Mitchell (CO).
100 freestyle: 1. Vowell (CO).
200 freestyle relay: 1. Corunna (Autumn Zachar, Kaylee Siddens, Jade Evans, Audrey Mitchell).
100 breaststroke: 1. Piper LePino (CO).
400 freestyle relay: 1. Corunna (Marissa Jackson, Allyson Vowell, Mackayla Davis, Piper LePino).
OWOSSO 117, BRANDON/GOODRICH 60
200 medley relay: 1. Owosso (Davis, Espinoza, Pumford, Ketchum), 2:11.56.
200 individual medley: 1. Macy Irelan (OW) 2:30.93.
50 freestyle: 1. Emily Pumford (OW) 29.16.
100 butterfly: 1. Allie Pumford (OW) 1:04.50.
100 freestyle: 1. Lily Espinoza (OW) 1:03.87.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Owosso (Irelan, LaMay, Voss, Kregger).
100 backstroke: 1. Lily Usher (OW) 1:15.67.
100 breaststroke: 1. Allie Pumford (OW) 1:16.67.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Owosso (Voss, Espinoza, Irelan, Davis), 4:25.46.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.