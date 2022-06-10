Z92.5 The Castle will broadcast Saturday’s Owosso softball regional game against Jackson Northwest.
The action begins at noon at Chelsea High School. If the Trojans win, 92.5 will also broadcast the championship game, which begins at 2 p.m. Ted Fattal will be on play-by-play, with Joe Smith on color commentary.
Owosso, the defending Division 2 state champion, takes a 32-6-1 record into Saturday’s game against Northwest, the No. 2-ranked team in the state. The Trojans are ranked fourth.
The other half of the regional bracket features another top five team, No. 3 Chelsea, taking on Ionia at 10 a.m.
The winner of the regional will play in the state quarterfinals Tuesday at Kalamazoo College.
