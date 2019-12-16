GENESEE TWP. — Durand’s boys and girls bowling teams turned back Genesee 20-10 Saturday at Richfield Lanes.
The Railroader boys won 20-10, splitting the Baker games before taking both Peterson matchups. Durand (2-0) was paced by Cooper Neyman (178, 186) and Jacob Feldhouse (172, 186). Jackson Tillman also rolled a 153.
The girls won 19-11, bouncing back from a loss in the first Baker game. The Railroaders took the second Baker matchup and won both Peterson games.
Alanna Feldhouse (177, 219) and Jordan Oesterle (177-144) highlighted Durand’s day. Clara Henry also had a 137 for Durand (1-1).
