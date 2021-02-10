CORUNNA — Senior point guard Cole Mieske scored 29 points and Corunna defeated Flint New Standard/Madison Academy 71-41 Tuesday in season-opening play.
Peyton Termeer scored 11 and Carson Socia added 10. Caleb Stahr recorded seven points and Logan Roka scored six for the Cavaliers.
Shumar Liggins had 10 points for the visitors.
Ovid-Elsie 50, Durand 29
DURAND — Senior center Jackson Thornton scored 12 points with 10 rebounds and five steals and Ovid-Elsie opened the season by defeating Durand, 50-29.
Jacob Tomasek scored nine points and Logan Thompson had seven points for the Marauders. Jacob Schaub scored six and Adam Barton chipped in four.
Gabe Lynn scored seven points for Durand, which was hurt by 30 turnovers and just one offensive rebound. Ben Nebo added six points.
Tawas 53, Byron 46
BYRON — Justin Frye scored 16 points but Byron came up short Tuesday in its season opener against Tawas.
Nathan Erdman added 11 points for the Eagles (0-1) and James Miller scored 10. Caden Aldrich grabbed seven rebounds, while Jalen Branch had five blocks. Miller recorded three assists.
Elijah Gatica-Gonzales led the Braves (1-0) with 12 points.
