GRAND LEDGE — Corunna junior Kenny Evans ran 19th overall Saturday at the Greater Lansing Cross Country Championships, finishing the course in 17:00.13.

The Corunna boys finished 12th out of 34 teams with 295 points. St. Johns was first with 113 while Okemos (149) and East Lansing (167) ran second and third. Laingsburg placed 24th (624), Owosso 27th (750) and Perry 34th (1,078).

