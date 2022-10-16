GRAND LEDGE — Corunna junior Kenny Evans ran 19th overall Saturday at the Greater Lansing Cross Country Championships, finishing the course in 17:00.13.
The Corunna boys finished 12th out of 34 teams with 295 points. St. Johns was first with 113 while Okemos (149) and East Lansing (167) ran second and third. Laingsburg placed 24th (624), Owosso 27th (750) and Perry 34th (1,078).
Joey Bowman of St. Johns was the first to cross the finish line in 15:49.35.
Logan Roka of Corunna ran 36th (17:25.03) while Laingsburg’s Noah Devereaux ran 55th (17:45.97). Aidan Roka of Corunna ran 59th (17:47.58) and Owosso’s Simon Erfourth ran 72nd (17:59.21). Payton Chandler of Corunna ran 79th (18:06.70).
GRAND LEDGE — Josie Jenkinson of Owosso finished 23rd overall at Saturday’s 30-school Greater Lansing Cross Country Championships at Ledge Meadows Golf Course.
Jenkinson, a Trojan sophomore, finished in 19:49.27.
CC Jones of Lansing Catholic was first in 18:14.20.
Okemos was first in the team standings with 102 points. Alma (141) and Lansing Catholic (142) were second and third, respectively. Laingsburg was 17th (438) and Corunna 20th (551).
Owosso did not have an official score as it didn’t field the necessary five runners.
Emma Crandell of Owosso finished 34th (20:22.35) with Laingsburg’s Emily Rathka finishing 55th (21:00.16) and Corunna’s Hayven Thiel running 63rd (21:11.22). Madison Phillips of Laingsburg was 77th (21:36.28), Corunna’s Matylda Aslanowicz 92nd (22:02.76) and Laingsburg’s Evelyn Logghe 93rd (22:08.15).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.