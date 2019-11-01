Sometimes, people surprise you.
We like to call Brad Minor our “golden retriever” in the newsroom — he’s easily distracted by things. Most of the time by shiny objects.
One of the things he likes to forget to do is his Pigskin Picks column. Yes, I could remind him constantly to write one, but who has time for that?
I went all week not really caring if he did one, even though it was his turn in the rotation. I even wrote this column as a backup so we’d have some kind of content.
But, like a Washington Nationals rally, Brad came through in the clutch. He phoned it in, not even writing 400 words, but he did it!
I didn’t want my efforts to go to waste, though, so here we are.
Anyway, it’s playoff time and, as we will be picking until championship week, the picks slate is filled out with some non-local games. I’m somehow still in first place despite using a dart-throwing method to pick a game last week (though, I did get it wrong).
St. Johns at Mason
These two teams met Sept. 27, with the Bulldogs running away with a 46-7 victory. Mason, 9-0 for the first time in school history, should have no trouble getting to the second round. Pick: Mason.
DeWitt at East Lansing
Another Sept. 27 rematch. East Lansing won the first matchup 21-2, holding the Panthers to only a safety in the second quarter. I’d expect DeWitt to do a bit more offensively in Round 2 — but not win. Pick: East Lansing.
Durand at Montrose
The Railroaders return to the playoffs for the first time since 2009, winning a coin flip to get in as the MHSAA’s final 5-4 qualifier. Their reward? A rematch with Montrose, which cruised past Durand 42-14 Oct. 11. The Railroaders had some players out in the first matchup, but the Rams went 8-1 and should contend for the title in Division 6. Pick: Montrose.
Millington at Flint Hamady
The game on the other side of Durand’s district bracket pits two teams with deceptive records. The traditionally strong Cardinals program only went 5-4 but played eight — eight! — playoff teams. That schedule included a 15-6 win Sept. 20 over Hemlock, a state-ranked team by the Associated Press that became famous this year for ending Ithaca’s 66-game regular-season winning streak on Oct. 4. Flint Hamady is 7-1, but it’s played no one of real substance. The Hawks’ opponents have a combined record of just 22-49 and they lost to the best team on its docket, 6-3 Morley-Stanwood. Give me the tested team here. Pick: Millington.
Laingsburg at New Lothrop
Laingsburg is back in the playoffs after a rare miss in 2018, but the Wolfpack couldn’t have gotten a worse draw than the No. 1-ranked, defending Division 7 state champion Hornets. Laingsburg has been playing without quarterback Doug Matthews the past two games and if he’s still unavailable this could turn into a long night. Pick: New Lothrop.
Byron at Beaverton
Byron quarterback Jack Selon has been a revelation this year, running for 1,339 yards and 15 touchdowns. Impressive numbers for anyone, let alone a quarterback. His resume includes a school-record 350-yard game, and the Eagles might need a game in that territory to stay with unbeaten Beaverton, which has topped a handful of good teams this year. Pick: Beaverton.
New Haven Merritt at Morrice
Merritt should sound familiar to Morrice fans: the Mustangs were the first-round opponent for the Orioles back in 2014 when the program made its initial switch to eight-man football. All Morrice has done since then is craft four more playoff seasons and a Division 1 state championship in 2018. Merritt has a lone, uninspiring loss to a 5-4 Peck team, so we’ll root, root, root for the home team here. Pick Morrice.
Flint International at Deckerville
You could forgive Morrice if it looked ahead a bit to the other side of its regional bracket, where 9-0 Deckerville could be waiting. The Eagles have been the Joker to Morrice’s Batman recently, foiling Oriole playoff runs in both 2015 and 2017. The Flames, rebounding to a playoff season after going 1-8 in 2018, won’t provide much of a game for the Eagles. Pick: Deckerville.
No. 14 Michigan (-20.5) at Maryland
When Maryland hung 79 points on Howard in the season opener, I recall some pundits saying the Terps were going to be dangerous this year. Those people apparently forgot it was just Howard. Maryland’s lost to Temple and gotten smoked by Penn State, Purdue and Minnesota since that false advertisment. Michigan seemed to right things in the second half against Penn State, evidenced by the Wolverines’ dismantling of then-No. 8 Notre Dame last week. No rain in the forecast for College Park this weekend, so expect even more of a beatdown. Michigan 54, Maryland 10.
No. 8 Georgia at No. 6 Florida (-6.5)
No MSU game this week, but picking the ‘World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party’ ain’t a bad replacement. Georgia’s double-overtime loss at home against South Carolina still doesn’t sit well with me, and I don’t see things improving for them in the Swamp against a Florida team whose only loss is to LSU. However, the line on this game moved from 3.5 on Monday to 6.5 by mid-week, and that’s a little too rich for my taste. Pick: Florida 27, Georgia 21.
Lions at Raiders (-2.5)
I was a little surprised by the Raiders being tabbed a favorite here, though admittedly Oakland has played much better than anticipated post-Antonio Brown drama. Darren Waller has been a breakout player a tight end — and the only player on my fantasy team that consistently scores in double digits. Matt Stafford’s playing at a high level right now, though, and the Raiders’ defense is vulnerable to the pass. Pick: Lions 28, Raiders 24.
Patriots (-3.5) at Ravens
Filling out our slate is a marquee matchup between AFC titans. Tom Brady and the defending champs have ran through everyone, save for a close call in Buffalo. While Lamar Jackson has been terrific, the difference is in the defense — the Ravens, a traditionally good defensive team, have been not so good on that side of the ball in 2019. The Patriots only have the top-ranked scoring defense in the league this season, averaging 7.6 points allowed a game. Pick: Patriots 31, Ravens 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.