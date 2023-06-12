No. 7 Laingsburg to face Cass City Tuesday in quarters

Argus-Press Photo/Jerome Murphy

Laingsburg’s Bella Latuszek, center, gets a high five after the Wolfpack captured the school’s first regional softball title since 1978 Saturday at New Lothrop.

UNIVERSITY CENTER — No. 7-ranked Laingsburg will face honorable mention selection Cass City Tuesday in a Division 3 state quarterfinal softball game.

Both teams captured their first regional titles in quite some time Saturday.

