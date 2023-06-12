No. 7 Laingsburg to face Cass City Tuesday in quarters

UNIVERSITY CENTER — No. 7-ranked Laingsburg will face honorable mention selection Cass City Tuesday in a Division 3 state quarterfinal softball game.
Both teams captured their first regional titles in quite some time Saturday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$19.50
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$55.50
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$104.00
|for 182 days
|One Year
|$197.00
|for 365 days
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$54.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$118.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
The Argus-Press
UNIVERSITY CENTER — No. 7-ranked Laingsburg will face honorable mention selection Cass City Tuesday in a Division 3 state quarterfinal softball game.
Both teams captured their first regional titles in quite some time Saturday.
Laingsburg (35-6) won its first regional title since 1978 while Cass City (33-8) won its first regional championship since 1993.
Laingsburg defeated Leslie, 3-1, and then New Lothrop, 9-5, Saturday at New Lothrop to get this far. The Red Hawks of Cass City topped defending state champion Millington, 4-3, and then defeated Shepherd 7-4.
The state quarterfinal battle between Laingsburg and Cass City will take place at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Saginaw Valley State University’s Softball Complex in University Center.
Eight teams remain in each division of the state playoffs.
Should Laingsburg win on Tuesday, coach Jeff Cheadle’s squad will move on to the state semifinals 5:30 pm. Friday at Michigan State University’s Secchia Stadium. They would play the winner of the Ottawa Lake Whiteford (35-4) vs. Algonac (29-2) quarterfinal.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.