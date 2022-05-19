LAINGSBURG — On a rainy, wet day, Laingsburg’s Hailey Bila powered two inside-the-park grand slams in the same inning Wednesday and her eight RBIs in one frame apparently set a state record.
The home runs came in the second inning of Laingsburg’s 19-2 three-inning mercy-rule win over Webberville, the first game of a doubleheader.
Bila hammered two line shots to left center and each rolled to the fence. The fleet-footed, Michigan State-bound senior ran home standing up both times. The eight RBIs in one inning has not been done before, according to the MHSAA record book.
“Both were legitimate inside-the-park home runs,” Laingsburg coach Jeff Cheadle said. “She is so fast, there was not even a play at the plate — not even a throw. Our field is bigger than most — it’s 225 feet to straightaway center and 220 to left. A lot of fields are only 200 feet and they (Bila’s grand slams) would have been over the fence.”
Bila now has eight homers on the season. She batted 3-for-4 for the game, finishing with nine RBIs. She also had a run-scoring single in the first inning.
The MHSAA record book lists four players who have knocked in seven runs in one inning. They include Byron’s Greta L’Esperance, who had seven vs. Durand on April 15, 2019. The state record for most RBIs in a game is 14, set by Erin Kauth of Birmingham Seaholm in 1987.
Ella Merrell batted 2-for-3 for Laingsburg in Game 1 Wednesday with a double and four RBIs. Kailey Cataline was the winning pitcher. She gave up one hit over three innings with six strikeouts and two walks.
Laingsburg (14-6) won the nightcap, 16-0, in four innings. Addyson Buchin was the winning pitcher, allowing one hit with seven strikeouts and no walks through the first three innings. Hailey Bila pitched the final inning and gave up one hit with two strikeouts.
Buchin also batted 4-for-4 with an RBI and a triple. Ashley Bila went 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs.
Indians take two
from Carrollton
SAGINAW — Chesaning defeated Carrollton twice, 13-9 and 13-4 Tuesday.
Chesaning (7-13) had two double plays in the first game as Charley Mahan was the winning pitcher.
Hannah Cooper poked three hits with a home run and four RBIs. Hailey Rolfe had two hits and also homered and drove in five runs. Mahan, Bryn Mahoney and Autumn Mahoney all had two hits apiece.
In the nightcap, three Chesaning pitchers combined to no-hit the Cavaliers, with Mahan picking up the win. Bryn Mahoney got the start with Mahan coming on in relief, as well as Ellie DuRussel. They combined to strike out eight. Rolfe homered for the second time on the day and collected her eighth homer of the season. Rolfe drove in four runs.
Mahan had two doubles and Kalyn Trevino also had two hits.
BASEBALL
Chesaning sweeps Carrollton
SAGINAW — Chesaning swept Carrollton, 15-0 and 13-0 Tuesday.
In Game 1 vs. Carrollton, Lucas Powell was the winning pitcher in the three-inning mercy-rule game. Powell gave up one hit walked one and struck out five to post his second victory of the season.
Tyler Sager had two hits and drove in three runs for the Indians. Dylan James, Adam Woodcock, Lucas Rumisek and Max Volk each had one hit and two RBIs.
In Game 2, James pitched all five innings, giving up two hits with nine strikeouts and one walk. It was James’ second victory in his varsity career.
Powell lined two hits and drove in three runs for Chesaning. Tyler Sager also had two hits.
The Indians (20-3-1) will host New Lothrop today in a critical Mid-Michigan Activities Conference doubleheader pitting two teams with 10-0 league records.
