NEW LOTHROP — Freshman Alexis Miller scored 19 points with five rebounds and New Lothrop cruised past LakeVille 50-12 Wednesday in girls basketball play.
Senior Brooke Wenzlick scored 15 points with nine steals and six assists for the Hornets and Makayla Lienau scored 10 points with four rebounds. Wezlick, who scored her 1,000th career point earlier this season, moved into ninth on New Lothrop’s all-time scoring list (1,030).
It was the Hornets’ first game in 13 days. New Lothrop (5-1, 3-0 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) had been on an athletic pause due to COVID-19 precautions.
“It was nice to be back in action after some time off,” New Lothrop coach James Perry said. “We were a little rusty but able to force some turnovers and get out and run for some easy buckets. Our team defense was solid. Big game Friday vs. Ovid-Elsie.”
New Lothrop will host the Marauders, who stand 6-3 overall.
New Lothrop scoring: Marissa Rombach 1 2-2 4, Makayla Lienau 5 0-0 10, Brooke Wenzlick 6 1-2 15, Alexis Miller 7 4-5 19, Tatjana Clolinger 0 2-2 2.
Ovid-Elsie 56, Ithaca 50
ELSIE — Caitlyn Walter scored 25 points while shooting 5 of 7 from three-point territory and Ovid-Elsie downed Ithaca, 56-50, Wednesday.
Walter shot 8 of 16 from the floor. Ovid-Elsie (6-3) also got eight points each from Braeden Tokar and Madison Cunningham. Ava Bates scored four points.
Ovid-Elsie led 9-2 after one quarter but Ithaca made it closer later.
“It was definitely a game of runs and thankfully we hit our free throws down the stretch,” Ovid-Elsie coach Ryan Cunningham said. “Ithaca is a lot better than their record indicates. We had a lot of good minutes from all of our kids, which is nice to see, especially when so many fouls were called.”
Ithaca fell to 3-6.
Ovid-Elsie scoring: Kiah Longoria 1 1-2 3, Tristin Ziola 1 3-4 5, Caitlyn Walter 8 4-5 25, Braeden Tokar 2 4-6 8, Hailee Campbell 1 1-4 3, Madison Cunningham 3 2-5 8, Ava Bates 2 0-0 4.
