ELSIE — Shayne Loynes ranks among the best in his senior class, carrying a 4.23 GPA. He plans to study medicine or biology at the University of Michigan.
The 5-foot-8 Loynes is also a standout point guard for the Marauders’ basketball team, which tips off its postseason tonight against Durand in a Division 2 district game at Corunna.
“He does everything for us,” Ovid-Elsie coach Josh Latz said. “It’s not like he’s just a scorer. He’s one of the leaders in the area in assists, he shoots a really high percentage and is great from the free-throw line. He’s great as far as taking care of the ball, just everything you’d want as a coach in a point guard.”
The Marauders — who won the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference championship with a 14-0 mark — are aiming for their second straight district crown and Loynes figures to be a key figure in that pursuit. He averages 17.6 points, 5.2 assists and 2.4 steals per game, and shoots 37% from 3-point range — draining 45 total.
“This year I’ve had to take more of a leadership role and a scoring role at the same time,” Loynes said. “I’ve got to help guide these younger guys and also make a better future for them. (Teammates) Justin Moore and Aaron Hurst have had to step up as well with scoring and being team leaders.”
The Division 2 district features six area teams that also includes Perry (16-4), which won the Greater Lansing Activities Conference. The Ramblers rallied to beat Ovid-Elsie six days ago, 59-55, in Perry.
Chesaning and Owosso are also in the mix.
“You can’t overlook teams like Durand or Corunna because they’re scrappy,” Loynes said. “As much as we are striving to be district champions, you’ve got to take it one game at a time. You’ve got to be ready to play.”
If both teams win their first two district games they would meet again Friday for the title on a neutral court.
“Hopefully we’ll see Perry in the finals again, especially after what happened (Tuesday),” Loynes said. “That was a really unique game, both teams matched up well against each other and it was back and forth the whole way.”
Ovid-Elsie has won three straight conference crowns, claiming the Tri-Valley Conference West title in 2018 before winning the MMAC the past two seasons.
But it was the team’s district championship two years ago — Ovid-Elsie’s first in 24 years — that was special for many reasons. The Marauders defeated Chesaning 49-44 in front of a standing-room only crowd and Loynes contributed two late free throws and six assists.
“My brother (Jakob) was on the team, it was in front of our home crowd, and I was playing up as a sophomore, which was really a unique experience for me — especially with it being my first year on varsity and learning how everything works as a varsity player and actually winning championships,” Loynes said.
Loynes tied his brother’s school record Feb. 19 with eight 3-pointers during a 78-46 win over Birch Run. He finished with 28 points, of which 22 came in the second half.
“That was a unique experience too,” Loynes said. “Granted, you don’t want to share a record with your older brother in anything. Coach (Josh Latz) gave me some leeway in getting (the record) but it took me awhile to get it. He put a little pressure on me.”
Loynes has also played running back on the Ovid-Elsie football team. Ovid-Elsie finished 4-5 in the fall, and although the Marauders did not qualify for the playoffs, Loynes said there were some big highlights.
A personal one came in his last game, during a 43-42 win over visiting Corunna, when he rushed for 218 yards on 11 carries and scored three touchdowns.
Loynes has also starred in track and field, competing in the 200-meter dash, the long jump and the 800 and 400 relays. He helped Ovid-Elsie place 20th in the 800 relay at the MHSAA state finals with Jacob Schaub, Hayden Hebeler and Jacob Darling last spring.
Loynes is president of the National Honor Society as well as a class officer at Ovid-Elsie. The son of Mike and Heidi Loynes, he has one younger sister (Isabella) in addition to older brother Jakob.
