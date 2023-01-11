NEW LOTHROP — Junior point guard Lily Bruff was the smallest player on the court Wednesday, but she came up bigger than anyone in the second half.

Bruff scored 12 of her 14 points after intermission and shot 6-for-6 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter, while tallying six steals as New Lothrop held off Chesaning, 37-28.

