NEW LOTHROP — Junior point guard Lily Bruff was the smallest player on the court Wednesday, but she came up bigger than anyone in the second half.
Bruff scored 12 of her 14 points after intermission and shot 6-for-6 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter, while tallying six steals as New Lothrop held off Chesaning, 37-28.
Bruff’s is often a steady hand on a Hornet squad that’s light on upperclassmen.
“We don’t have any seniors this year and it’s kind of been left up to my juniors to step up as leaders and she (Bruff) is one of those girls who has done that,” said New Lothrop coach Jim Perry. “She was very composed in that fourth quarter.”
New Lothrop led 10-4 after one quarter, 18-16 at halftime and 24-20 after three quarters.
The Hornets got a 3-pointer from Izzy Heslip early in the fourth quarter before Bruff delivered a four-point swing for New Lothrop with 3 minutes to go. Bruff made two free throws then got a steal off the press and converted a layup, giving New Lothrop a 35-24 lead.
Bruff sealed the deal with two free throw makes with 1:41 left as New Lothrop improved to 6-3 overall and 5-2 in the Mid-Michigan Athletic Conference. New Lothrop shot 8 of 9 from the line in the fourth quarter.
“We do it every day in practice — we push each other and, when it came time, we knocked down the shots we needed to knock down and we kept their girls to a lower score than we did,” Bruff said. “And that’s what it came down to. It was a good effort but us.”
Kelsey Kohlmann scored nine points with four rebounds for the Hornets. Ashlyn Orr scored six points with 10 rebounds and four steals and Marissa Rombach added six rebounds.
Chesaning, 4-5 and 3-3 in the MMAC, got nine points and three rebounds from Ava Devereaux and eight points and nine rebounds from Hannah Oakes. Charley Mahan contributed five points and three rebounds.
CHESANING SCORING: Kylie Florian 1 0-2 2, Charley Mahan 2 1-2 5, Hannah Cooper 1 0-0 2, Natalie Pierce 1 0-0 2, Hannah Oakes 4 0-0 8, Ava Devereaux 3 3-4 9. Totals 12 4-8 28
NEW LOTHROP SCORING: Lily Bruff 3 7-8 14, Laina Yates 1 0-0 3, Marissa Rombach 1 0-2 2, Izzy Heslip 1 0-0 3, Ashlyn Orr 3 0-1 6, Kelsey Kohlmann 3 2-2 8. Totals 12 9-13 37
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.