It feels a little bit lonely at the top. In my first Pigskin Picks’ column for Week 3, I wrote, “I might be at a disadvantage in local games, (this is my rookie season after all) but my aim is nothing short of a championship.”
Fast forward to Week 8, and not only am I still in contention, I’m leading this thing by three whole games.
With that being said, I know the season-long quest for Argus-Press glory is far from over. Last week, I struggled to a 7-5 record, missing on four high school games. Fortunately, it was a rough week for everyone, with no one faring better than 8-4. I actually gained ground on fellow rookie Aaron Bodus and three-time champion Jerome Murphy.
This week, I don’t plan to push my luck and go 7-5 again. I dodged a bullet in the competition last week, but I’m not counting on keeping my lead if I turn in another subpar performance.
Week 8 will not be short on drama, with the headline matchup in the Shiawassee Area pitting undefeated Durand (7-0) at New Lothrop (6-1) in a battle with Mid-Michigan Activities Conference (MMAC) title implications. Other local teams are battling for playoff spots over the next two weeks. College football has two showdowns this week featuring undefeated, top-10 teams, as the College Football Playoff race begins to kick into gear.
The Detroit Lions have a bye week, which I find a bit unfortunate because Bodus, who is in second place, has adopted the philosophy of always picking spread games based on what he wants to happen. I’m a Lions fan like Bodus, but I pick these with my head, not my Dan Campbell-supporting heart.
Byron at Chesaning
Chesaning (3-4) comes into this game 10 spots outside the playoffs in Division 6 with two games remaining in the regular season. It would seem the Indians need to win out to have any chance of making the dance. Fortunately for Chesaning, its Week 8 opponent is Byron, who is winless (0-7) and has been outscored 400-15 this season. Pick: Chesaning
Durand at New Lothrop
Durand came into the season with the mission to hang its first league banner since 1983. With Ovid-Elsie’s 14-13 upset over New Lothrop last week, Durand is assured at least a share of the MMAC crown. The question now is whether they will share it or win it outright. I want to pick Durand here, but I get the feeling that New Lothrop will be fired up by its shocking loss last week which included three interceptions. Durand’s Power T offense led by running back Gabe Lynn will give the Hornets all they can handle, but New Lothrop will clean it up for this game. Pick: New Lothrop
Corunna at Swartz Creek
This one looks to be a coin toss, pitting two 6-1 clubs in this Flinto Metro League crossover. Big players make plays in big games, and I think the difference in this one will be Corunna’s dual-threat stud quarterback Wyatt Bower. Pick: Corunna
Owosso at Kearsley
The two last-place teams in their respective divisions of the Flint Metro League meet in this crossover. Both teams are winless since opening night, but Kearsley has been slightly more competitive in its losses lately, dropping a one-score contest to Holly (which sits at 4-3) last week. Also, the Trojans are on the road and there’s still questions who their quarterback will be. Pick: Kearsley
Ovid-Elsie at Mt. Morris
Ovid-Elsie (5-2), fresh off its upset of New Lothrop, will share the MMAC crown for the second straight season if it wins here and New Lothrop defeats Durand. Mt. Morris (1-6), whose only win is against Byron, will not pose a threat to O-E’s stingy defense. Marauders roll here. Pick: Ovid-Elsie
Perry at Laingsburg
Laingsburg (5-2) has been on a roll since its two opening losses, which came to Durand and traditional Central Michigan Athletic Conference power Pewamo-Westphalia in a tight game. Last week, Laingsburg knocked off previously undefeated Fowler on the road, 27-14. Perry (3-4) has been wildly inconsistent this season, beating Clawson in its opener but losing to Saranac and Stockbridge. The Wolfpack roll continues in this one. Pick: Laingsburg
Morrice at (Portland) St. Patrick
You’re not supposed to compare scores, but Morrice (6-1) beat Breckenridge and Montabella by a combined 60 points, and St. Patrick (3-4) lost to those teams by a combined 62 points. Generally, picking against Morrice in eight-player football isn’t the way to go, and it certainly doesn’t seem to be here. Pick: Morrice
Goodrich at Linden
This is a rematch from Week 2, which Goodrich won 6-0. Goodrich’s (6-1) only loss on the season is to undefeated Frankenmuth and it demolished Corunna 42-7 in September. Linden (5-2) comes into this Flint Metro League crossover fresh off a 28-21 loss to a 5-2 Fenton squad. Probably another close game, but I think the outcome will be the same as Week 2 here. Pick: Goodrich
Wisconsin (-6.5) at MSU
A 3-3 team that recently fired its coach (Wisconsin) versus a Michigan State team that’s lost four games in a row? Yuck. Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz has certainly not lived up to the recruiting hype and his performance in big games has been, to say the least, suspect. But he’s facing a terrible MSU secondary and had a five-touchdown game at Northwestern last week. Mertz will have one of his better days at Wisconsin against the lifeless MSU secondary, and the Badgers will move to 2-0 since firing Paul Chryst. The mess for MSU head coach Mel Tucker and the famous “Tuck Comin’” slogan will get deeper. Pick: Wisconsin 28, MSU 17
No. 10 Penn St. at No. 5 Michigan (-6.5)
This is going to be a great game. The stakes are huge — the winner here controls its own destiny in the Big Ten title race. Penn State comes into Ann Arbor with a much-improved run game, led by speedy freshman running back Nick Singleton. Throw in super-senior quarterback Sean Clifford and this Penn State team comes into Ann Arbor with more than a fighting chance. What I think this game comes down to is the Michigan passing attack vs. Penn State’s secondary. If Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy has a big game, this could be a long day for the Nittany Lions. If McCarthy makes mistakes an upset here could easily happen. Penn State will fare better than the last two times it has visited Ann Arbor with fans in the stadium, but McCarthy and Michigan RB Blake Corum will give the Wolverines a leg up in the Big Ten title race. Pick: Michigan 27, Penn State 20
No. 3 Alabama (-7.5) at No. 6 Tennessee
As of press time, Alabama QB and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young’s status for this game is uncertain. Even if he plays, I really like Tennessee to make this a close game and possibly pull the upset. Generally the rule is in the past few years, you need a great quarterback to take down Bama. Tennessee’s dynamic quarterback Hendon Hooker will give them a fighting chance. Alabama has not been great the last few years at covering big spreads on the road, as evidenced by a loss to Texas A&M last year and their narrow 20-19 win over Texas earlier this season. Tennessee isn’t going to lose to Alabama for the rest of eternity and this is its best chance to do it in a long time. Upset on Rocky Top! Pick: Tennessee 31, Alabama 28
No. 8 Oklahoma St. at No. 13 TCU (-3.5)
Perhaps lost in the shuffle of the two games above, this matchup isn’t getting the attention it deserves. But it also pits two undefeated teams (both 5-0) in a nationally-televised window. TCU comes into this game on a roll, having throttled Oklahoma two weeks ago and edging out an upstart Kansas squad on the road last week. Expect some points in this one with Max Duggan and Spencer Sanders the two quarterbacks (although Sanders is reportedly banged up a bit). I think the difference will be that Oklahoma State’s defense has taken a step back from its elite status last year after losing coordinator Jim Knowles to Ohio State. TCU wins a fun one here. Pick: TCU 37, Oklahoma State 31.
