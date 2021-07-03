RUSH TWP. — The team of Ashton Porter and Rikijo Gruzd shot a combined 121 to claim the Owosso Country Club Men’s Invitational held June 18-19.
Porter is an OCC member and Gruzd was his guest player for the event.
Finishing three shots back were Kenny Stevens and Corey Thon at 124. Hartman Aue and Eric Drogosch were third at 125.
Paul Hansen and Adam Hansen won a playoff at 127 against Steve Sobak and P.J. Sobak to finish fourth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.