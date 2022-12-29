CORUNNA — Laingsburg and Durand both brought in perfect records into Wednesday’s matchup at the Shiawassee County Shootout, but this battle of the unbeatens turned out to be anything but a barn-burner — after the first quarter, that is.
In the opening frame, the two squads played to expectations, trading buckets and ending the initial eight minutes knotted at 18 points apiece. It was all Laingsburg after that, however. The Wolfpack went on a 23-7 tear in the second quarter, keying a dominant, 84-53 victory.
Laingsburg’s Zander Woodruff scored 29 points with three 3-pointers and Ty Randall scored 14 points with four treys. Connor Hulliberger added 11 points, while Eli Woodruff scored nine and Cam Ballard tallied eight.
The Wolfpack (4-0) will face Corunna (5-0) in the Shiawassee Shootout championship game Friday at 7:30 p.m. here.
If there was a turning point in Laingsburg’s victory on Wednesday, it came in the early portion of the second quarter.
Laingsburg’s second-quarter burst came after an inflection point that intitially looked quite bad for the Wolfpack.
After scoring the first two points of the second quarter, Laingsburg was hit with a double technical.
Durand’s Austin Kelley promptly hit four straight free throws to give the Railroaders 22-20 lead. It was a short-lived advantage.
Randall drained three 3-pointers to close out the half, and Zander Woodruff scored six of his points, while the Railroaders struggled to make anything.
Laingsburg, which took a 41-25 lead into the break and stretched the lead to 61-33 after three quarters.
Woodruff, credited Laingburg’s defensive effort for Durand’s struggles to find the hoop, and for the Wolfpack’s point spree.
“It all starts with defense — once we get that going our offense just comes along,” Woodruff said.
Randall agreed, saying that the Wolfpack was determined to put the clamps on Durand’s scoring machine.
“They were putting up 74 points a game and our goal coming in was to shut them down,” Randall said.
Laingsburg head coach Daniel Morrill said the technicals — one of which was called on him — weren’t what got his team going.
“We were a little surprised of course (at the technicals) and it’s only my second one in 25 years and my last one came in 2003,” Morrill said. “But we’re not proud of that. … I don’t think it had anything to do with getting our guys going. If we have to get technicals to get our guys going and get ready to play, then I’ve done something wrong as a head coach … I think we wore them down tonight. Our kids played really hard and we’ve got some depth. Durand has a nice team but they started to struggle when we got into our bench and we got a couple of rotations in and we made a couple of adjustments in the second quarter that I think made a big difference.”
When Durand (5-1) was keeping pace with Laingsburg in the first quarter and Gabe Lynn was a big reason why. He hit three of his six 3-pointers in the period. But Laingsburg held Lynn to just one point in the middle quarters before he scored 11 points in the fourth when the game was well decided, finishing with 21.
Austin Kelley scored 15 points for the Durand while Kwin Knapp scored seven points.
Railroader head coach Bruce Spaulding said his squad simply couldn’t match the physicality of the Wolfpack in the game.
“They opened up some separation (in the second quarter) and they played a little more physical than what we’re used to playing,” Spaulding said. “There was a little bit of jawing going on and our guys went into a drought and it got into their heads. So you can’t have droughts like that.”
LAINGSBURG SCORING: Elliott Wilsey 1 0-0 2, Eli Woodruff 4 1-1 9, Cam Ballard 2 3-4 8, Connor Hulliberger 4 3-4 11, Jackson Audretsch 1 0-2 2, Ty Randall 5 0-0 14, Zander Woodruff 9 8-10 29, Luke Snyder 1 3-4 5, Brayden Thomas 0 1-4 1, Aiden Maddaloni 1 2-2 4. Totals 28 21-31 84.
DURAND SCORING: Austin Kelley 3 8-11 15, Markell Tate 2 0-0 4, Gabe Lynn 6 3-4 21, Brayden Joslin 0 1-2 1, Brayden Kelley 1 0-1 2, Kwin Knapp 3 0-0 7, Carter Boisclair 0 3-4 3. Totals 15 15-22 53.
