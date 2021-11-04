CORUNNA — Friday’s high school football Division 5 district championship game between Corunna and Armada has been moved to Anchor Bay High School, Corunna Public Schools announced Thursday.
Armada’s athletic department said early Wednesday the school’s field was still in “rough shape” and the district wanted to survey the field before making a decision on where to play Corunna. The Cavaliers (6-4) and Tigers (7-3) will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday. Anchor Bay has an artificial turf field.
The Tigers also had to move the location of their regular-season finale Oct. 21 against Flint Kearsley and first playoff game last week against Richmond due to field conditions. The Kearsley game was moved to Richmond High School and Armada played Richmond at Oxford High School.
