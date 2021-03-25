OWOSSO — Strong defense, quick passes and an aggressive offensive approach catapulted Corunna past Ovid-Elsie in Wednesday’s Division 2 district semifinal, 53-33.
The Cavaliers generated 11 steals and three blocks, and Ellie Toney and Sydnie Gillett combined to score 43 points as Corunna advanced to the district final. The Cavaliers (12-3) will square off against eighth-ranked Lake Fenton (12-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at Owosso. The teams split the regular-season series.
“We came out, we played hard and we knew, on defense, that was going to win this game,” Toney, who finished with a team-high 24 points and 13 rebounds, said. “(Ovid-Elsie) screened a lot, we were able to figure out what they were doing, being in our spots and stopping them and then we were able to get down and consistently run our offense and keep getting the ball to what worked.”
Corunna head coach Ron Birchmeier said the performance was arguably his team’s best defensive effort of the season. Offensively, Birchmeier credited strong performances by Toney and Gillett, along with clutch second-half shooting by Jenna Bauman and Kira Patrick, as making the difference.
“When (Toney and Gillett) start up and get going like that, we just kind of ride them and it works,” Birchmeier said. “(Jenna Bauman and Kira Patrick) made a couple of key 3s for us also, and when that happens that pressure gets off (Gillett and Toney). The two big 3s (Bauman and Patrick) hit I think really helped us with the momentum.”
Ovid-Elsie (12-5) was led by junior Caitlyn Walter’s 10 points and two rebounds. Freshman Ava Bates added eight points and eight rebounds, and sophomore Kiah Longoria had four assists.
“I thought our kids played hard, but I think we made some pretty critical defensive mistakes,” O-E coach Ryan Cunningham said. “We had to try to take (Toney and Gillett) out but they’re just better, they’re good players and as hard as we tried they still found ways to make plays … Sometimes you just have to kind of tip your hat to a team because they’re better and tonight they were better.”
Corunna pushed the pace early, racing out to a 10-2 lead midway through the first quarter behind six early points from Gillett. A Walter 3-pointer, followed up by a Corunna turnover and layup by Evalyn Cole cut the Cavalier lead to 10-7 to close out the opening frame.
Ovid-Elsie nearly took the lead early in the second, but Walter’s 3-pointer from the top of the key rimmed out and Bauman quickly capitalized with a transition layup to make it 14-10 Cavaliers.
A spot-up 3-pointer by Toney with just under two minutes to go in the half extended Corunna’s lead to seven. A subsequent missed 3 by Toney was cleaned up by Gillett, who converted the offensive rebound into a quick two points to stake a 21-12 halftime lead for the Cavaliers.
Toney and Bates traded 3-pointers to open the second half scoring, but back-to-back buckets by Gillett pulled Corunna ahead further, 28-15.
Gillett sank another jumper with 3:25 remaining in the third, and back-to-back 3-pointers by Patrick and Toney forced an Ovid-Elsie timeout, with the Marauders trailing 37-21.
Ovid-Elsie trimmed it to 14 entering the fourth quarter, but Gillett rattled off five straight points, including a three-point play after drawing hard contact. Toney added four more to secure the victory.
Cunningham, reflecting on the coronavirus-altered season, said he’s incredibly proud of his team’s effort.
“We’re thankful we didn’t have any COVID issues on our team, we’re thankful we got to play,” Cunningham said. “We were one game out from the conference championship, we were one game out from being in the district final, you get your hopes up, you know, you want to see the kids go out with some success. It’s disappointing to have it end this way, but I think when we step back and look at what the 2020-21 season had to offer, a 12-5 record with a lot of young kids is pretty good.”
Toney said a key for the Cavaliers throughout the contest was their ability to take advantage in transition.
“When we get a rebound, we’re just taught to go,” Toney said. “You’re going to beat people up the floor, you’re going to get fouls, you’re going to get to the free throw line, it’s just a big part of winning a game.”
Looking ahead to Friday’s district final, Birchmeier acknowledged both teams already know each other. Corunna beat Lake Fenton on the road in the season opener, 60-46. The Blue Devils avenged the loss with a 54-30 rout of the Cavaliers March 2.
“Really it’s going to come down to execution on Friday night, who minimizes turnovers and who plays a championship defense,” Birchmeier said.
Corunna scoring: Ellie Toney 8 5-6 24, Sydnie Gillett 8 3-3 19, Jenna Bauman 3 0-0 7, Kira Patrick 1 0-0 3.
Ovid-Elsie scoring: Caitlyn Walter 3 1-2 10, Ava Bates 3 1-2 8, Hailee Campbell 2 1-2 5, Evalyn Cole 2 0-0 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.