CHESANING — Chesaning’s senior Jordan Rodriguez remembers last year’s 112-pound Division 3 state championship match well.
He is determined to get back to Ford Field and be on the right side of the decision this season.
“I had a lead (with a first-period takedown) and it just went downhill from there,” said Rodriguez, who dropped a 6-2 decision to Ida’s Hunter Assenmacher in the title match. “I just want to work even harder than last season and won’t let it happen again — I guess.”
Rodriguez finished 44-4 in 2019 and is a three-time state placer with a career 136-14 record. He also finished 44-4 as a sophomore, placing seventh in the state at 103. He was 48-6 as a freshman and placed third.
Rodriguez said he is ranked No. 2 in the state heading into this season and he will once again be wrestling at 112 pounds. Rodriguez expects to see Assenmacher again somewhere in the state tournament.
Chesaning coach Jeremy Reiber said Rodriguez, the lone senior he has this winter, has been a key leader for the team for some time. Rodriguez has been able to keep learning and growing as a wrestler every day and every practice.
His secret?
“I would say open-mindedness and a great work ethic,” Reiber said. “He’s willing to learn. Jordan will pay attention to just about any coach and pick something from that coach and learn something from that coach. Then he will use that technique. He’s also been, since he was a freshman, one of the hardest workers in this room — every single day.”
Rodriguez’s credentials also include three consecutive league championships, two district titles in a row and one regional crown.
He also hopes to help improve on Chesaning’s 8-13 team record. Chesaning returns two state qualifiers in Rodriguez and 189-pounder Quaid Wilkins, who wrestled at 171 last season.
“We have a pretty big team, with a lot of new guys and we’ve been wrestling pretty good,” said the senior. “We want to win districts and maybe win a regional.”
