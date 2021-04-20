CHESANING — Ovid-Elsie beat Durand for the top spot in Monday’s MMAC Pre-season Tournament at Twin Brooks Golf Course.
The Marauders shot 397, besting the Railroaders’ 429. Chesaning (447), Mt. Morris (504), Montrose (506) and New Lothrop (no official score) rounded out the field.
Durand’s Elijah Beland and Noah Ruddy both carded rounds of 84. Beland won out for medalist honors on the tiebreaker. Jacob Johnson of Durand finished third at 85 while New Lothrop’s Gabe Salsgiver was fourth at 86. Next came Adam Barton of Ovid-Elsie (90), Tyler Bancroft of Ovid-Elsie (91), Jaden James of Chesaning (95), Nick Kerperian of Mt. Morris and Cal Byrnes of Ovid-Elsie (each with 101).
Fenton 181, Owosso 225
OWOSSO — Fenton topped Owosso, 181-225, Monday at Owosso Country Club.
Jon Mazza led the Trojans with a 47. Also scoring for Owosso were Ryan Dahl and Peyton Dwyer each with 59s, and Ethan Sigsby with a 60.
