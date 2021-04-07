BYRON — Linden roughed up Byron 17-0 and 21-1 Tuesday in the Eagles’ season opener.
Jaden Zakoor collected Byron’s lone hit in the first game.
In the nightcap, Zakoor doubled and scored the team’s only run. Rachel Franks also had a hit for the Eagles.
