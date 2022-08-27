CLAWSON — They needed a fourth-quarter comeback to do it, but the Perry Ramblers began their season on the right foot on Friday, snagging a 24-14 road win over the Clawson Trojans.
Spearheading the Rambler attack was quarterback Austin Poirier. The junior accounted for all three of Perry’s touchdowns.
Poirier gave his team an early lead in the first quarter, finding senior wideout Rease Teel on a 26-yard touchdown strike to make it 7-0 (after Teel’s PAT).
Perry maintained its edge through the second quarter thanks to a 20-yard Teel field goal, but had its first wobbly moment, fumbling the ball away and letting the Trojans trundle it into the endzone from 30 yards out.
After 79-yard jet sweep TD in the third quarter, Clawson held a 14-10 lead. But Poirier righted the ship in the final frame, putting the Ramblers on his back and rushing for scores of 18 and 85 yards to salt the game away (Teel made all his PATs).
Poirier finished the game with 136 yards rushing. He also passed for 68 yards.
Joey McGraw-Allen led the Ramblers with 85 receiving yards, with the bulk of them coming on a nifty trick play in which running back Keegan Brown found McGraw-Allen to convert a key third-and-long. Brown also had an interception.
Other valuable defenders included Nic Barber and Cameron Doody. Barber, a defensive end, had seven tackles and a sack. Doody led the Ramblers with 12 tackles.
