DETROIT — Winning the consolation round of the state individual wrestling tournament was not on Colton Blaha’s agenda going into the weekend.
“It’s a great feeling,” the Owosso junior said after finishing third in Division 2 at 152 pounds on Saturday, “but it wasn’t the ultimate goal of mine. But to come in third place and wrestle back felt good.”
Blaha defeated Vincent Scaramuzzino of Croswell-Lexington 3-2 in their final match of the season.
The weekend, he said, was all about confidence — specifically, gaining it.
“I just learned how good I actually am,” he said. “I know it sounds cocky to say that, but just knowing how good I am and how good I can possibly be is a big factor for me.”
Three other area wrestlers, Durand’s Brock Holek, Ovid-Elsie’s David Hammond and Byron’s Jerry Hall, got to the consolation finals and finished fourth.
“My goal this year was to make it to the semifinals (on Friday),” Holek said. “The goal is to make it to the finals, but I wanted to make it one step up (from last year). I’m a sophomore and I have a lot of room to improve — and time.”
Holek lost to Zach Young of Otisville LakeVille, a senior. It was their sixth match of the season.
“He has a lot more experience,” Holek said. “He has a lot more length, which I had trouble with.”
Hammond was one of four cousins who competed for three different area schools. He was fourth in Division 3 at 145 pounds. One cousin, Ty Anderson of Corunna, finished fifth at 140, while two others — Devon Anderson of Corunna and Isiah Pasik of New Lothrop — didn’t place.
“I wish we all would have placed,” Hammond said. “But my being here for the first time and placing fourth, that wasn’t bad.”
As per Corunna tradition, Anderson will have his picture hung in the Corunna wrestling room for being a state qualifier. He hopes to add another in 2020.
“If you’re a state champion, you go up in color,” Corunna coach Dave Wibert said. “So next year, his goal is going up in color. Hopefully he keeps the ball rolling.”
For seniors, however, the time comes when the ball stops rolling.
It came for Byron’s Jerry Hall IV, who lost to Ira Jenkins of Whitehall in the 152-pound Division 3 consolation match. Jenkins pinned Hall midway through the second period.
“He wrestled tough, but the kid from Whitehall is the real deal,” Byron coach Jerry Hall III said. “(Jenkins, a freshman) is going to be a force to be reckoned with the next three years.”
Jerry Hall, the wrestler, was a force himself for the Eagles, winning 188 matches in high school. He was a three-time state placer.
“Going in, I thought Jerry was probably the fourth-best wrestler,” his father said. “It was tough, him losing that last match, but (Jenkins) caught him in a cradle. I feel bad for him, but he’s had a successful career. There’s not much more he could have done, with what he’s been given.”
Zack Hall, the brother of Jerry Hall IV, became the first Byron freshman to place at the state meet since Zach Glasco in 2010. He finished seventh at 112 pounds.
“He didn’t wrestle the best in that first consolation match,” Jerry Hall III said. “But he bounced back beautifully from that. He’s a freshman, and he’s got a bright future. He’s building a legacy, just like Jerry has.”
MHSAA State Individual Finals
at Ford Field, Detroit
DIVISION 2
Third Place
152: Colton Blaha (Owosso) def. Vincent Scaramuzzino (Croswell-Lexington), 3-2.
DIVISION 3
Championship
112: Hunter Asienmacher (Ida) def. Jordan Rodriguez (Chesaning), 6-2.
Third Place
130: Zack Young (LakeVille) def. Brock Holek (Durand), 3-2.
145: Grant Ott (Dundee) def. David Hammond (Ovid-Elsie) , 7-0.
152: Ira Jenkins (Whitehall) p. Jerry Hall (Byron, 2:59.
Fifth Place
140: Ty Anderson (Corunna) p. Mason Hayes (Remus Chippewa Hills), 3:00.
Seventh Place
112: Zack Hall (Byron) def. Michael Silva (Shelby), 8-3.
189: Sayer Robinson (Durand) def. Jimmy Miron (Sanford Meridian), 16-1.
DIVISION 4
Championship
145: Austin Wolford (New Lothrop) def. Kyle Black (White Pigeon) injury default.
135: Jordan Hamdan (Hudson) p. Logan Zell (New Lothrop), 55 seconds.
Fifth Place
112: Andrew Krupp (New Lothrop) p. Austin Raymond (White Pigeon), 1:34.
140: Kent McCombs (Clinton) def. Micah Poletti (New Lothrop), 14-3.
189: Daniel Smith (Carson City Crystal) def. Camden Orr (New Lothrop), 8-3.
Seventh Place
119: Alex Wolford (New Lothrop) def. Randy Frailey (Hanover Horton), 7-1.
