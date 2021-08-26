MORRICE — There is a large sign underneath the scoreboard at Morrice’s football field that commemorates the team’s 2018 state championship, its first in the sport.
It’s a constant reminder and motivator for a program that, for most of this century, struggled to win, period.
“It put a big old target on our back, but we’re ready for it,” senior Todd Nanasy said.
From 2000 to 2013 — the program’s last year off 11-player football — Morrice produced just two winning seasons. Contrast that with how things have gone since then: Morrice has had winning seasons seven times in eight years since switching to eight-player football in 2014. Coach Kendall Crockett guided the team to a 59-17 record in that span, which includes the state title and three regionals championships.
The Orioles are coming off an 8-1 effort in last fall’s shortened season, which ended with a 49-0 loss in the regional finals to Adrian Lenawee Christian. But Morrice — which is dropping to Division 2 this fall in eight-man — thinks it has another group that can compete for it all.
“(A state title is) always the goal, but you got to walk through people to get there,” said senior Wyatt Wesley, the team’s starting quarterback. “That’s going to be tough to get back there, but we got a good chance.”
Wesley is a big reason Morrice thinks it can win big again — and the fact the team returns its entire offensive line in front of him. Crockett said the line is all near or above 200 pounds, which is the bulkiest in his tenure.
“In the past, at times, we had to use our speed to catch the edge,” Crockett said. “This year as a coahcing staff, we feel like we’re going to be able to run right at people and wear them down over the course of the game.”
Wesley will be counted on to do a lot of the running. A first-team All-Area selection in 2020, Wesley ran for 1,314 yards and 23 touchdowns on just 118 carries.
He was an honorable mention all-league selection in the North Central Thumb League Stars Division — but only because he was entered as a quarterback instead of running back.
“Wyatt is one of our top runners and Todd Nanasy is going to be an extremely tough fullback,” Crockett said. “He learned a lot of things that he’s going to see from a defensive standpoint about the speed, about where to make the cuts.”
Nanasy is switching to fullback this season, replacing graduated Peyton Smith. There’s been a bit of a learning curve, but he said he’s been able to adjust so far.
“I had to get a lot quicker, I had to work on all my cuts and stuff, being able to read what the line is doing,” Nanasy said. “Learning all the different sets has been kind of tough, but I’m getting there.”
In all, Crockett is hoping his entire nine-player senior class will step up and lead the team this fall.
“We really need to move the ball through them,” he said. “Overall we’ve got the talent, we just have to stay healthy. A couple things go our way, we should be definitely back in the playoffs and then from there it’s one game at a time.”
The NTCL Stars, which realigned slightly prior to last season, remains the same with Morrice, Mayville, New Haven Merritt, Burton Atherton, Genesee, Kingston and Deckerville. Crockett said he’s circling the rivalry game with Deckerville, which Morrice has clashed with several times in the postseason, but is also keeping his eye on Kingston and Mayville.
The team’s drop to Division 2 puts a plethora of news teams on Morrice’s watchlist statewide. That list includes Colon, which beat Morrice 27-8 in the 2019 Division 1 semifinals. Defending D2 champion Powers North Central — which also won titles in 2016 and 2015 before eight player split into two divisions — will also be tough.
Lenawee Christian, which went on to win the Division 1 title in 2020, remains in D1 this season.
“There are all kinds of Division 2 teams that are out there that we haven’t seen yet, so it’s going to be kind of a guessing game.”
In all, there are 97 schools playing eight-player football in 2021, with 83 of those eligible for the postseason.
“Eight-player football, it’s really catching fire,” Crockett said. “In my opinion, it’s an extremely fun game to watch. If you’re doing it right it’s fun. The kids have fun, the parents have fun watching it. It’s a fast-paced, eight-man game.”
