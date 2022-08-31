CORUNNA — Carley Martin powered 12 kills and New Lothrop’s volleyball team swept Corunna on the road, 25-9, 25-16, 25-16 Tuesday.

“We had 16 aces as a team with three each from Taylor Moore, Grace Osborn and Landan Babinger,” New Lothrop coach Jillian Severn said. “We had great blocking and play from our middles — Kara Wendling, Lexi Birchmeier and Ashlyn Orr.”

