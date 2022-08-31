CORUNNA — Carley Martin powered 12 kills and New Lothrop’s volleyball team swept Corunna on the road, 25-9, 25-16, 25-16 Tuesday.
“We had 16 aces as a team with three each from Taylor Moore, Grace Osborn and Landan Babinger,” New Lothrop coach Jillian Severn said. “We had great blocking and play from our middles — Kara Wendling, Lexi Birchmeier and Ashlyn Orr.”
Corunna was paced by Neele’ge’ Sims with seven kills, seven blocks and eight digs.
Kira Patrick had 11 assists to go with seven digs while Jenna Bauman had 13 digs and Maddie Wright had two aces.
WEBBERVILLE — Perry finished 1-2 Tuesday during a quad meet at Webberville.
The Ramblers defeated Morrice 21-25, 25-21, 15-9 but lost to Webberville and LakeVille. The Spartans swept Perry 25-16, 25-13 while LakeVille topped the Ramblers 25-19, 25-10.
Shyann Decator had 11 aces, three kills and two blocks for Perry. Albri Larner had 17 assists and two aces for Perry. Zenna Leitelt had four kills, six assists and three aces. Bri Pung had 14 digs while Celina McFarland had 13 digs. Adding three kills apiece were Rylee Price and Cassidy Flick.
Calvary Baptist 2, Byron 0
MIDLAND — Byron fell 2-0 Tuesday to Midland Calvary Baptist.
The loss lowered Byron to 1-5 on the season.
Owosso bows to Clio, Linden
CLIO — Kelsey Duvernois shot a 76 but Owosso fell to Clio and Linden Tuesday at Clio Country Club.
The Mustangs shot 238 for a Flint Metro League sweep.
Linden finished with a 251. Owosso scored 338.
CORUNNA — Holly turned back Corunna, 7-1, Tuesday.
The lone victory for the Cavaliers came at No. 1 singles. Colby Ardelean defeated Palmer Setera, 6-0, 6-0.
The Bronchos won the other singles battles as Jake Distel topped Blake Princinsky 6-3, 6-4; Wyatt Randall topped Braylon Davis 6-4, 6-1; Taylor Setera won by default at No. 4 singles.
In doubles action, Holly went 4-0. Quintin Monty and Walker Glass topped Dominic Vandusen and Cora Tuller 6-1, 6-0; Ben Kittle and Nate Costigan beat Joe Knieper and Braxton Galbavi, 6-3, 6-1; Drake Setera and Ethan Tiller beat Joel DeLorge and Harrison Lindberg, 6-0, 6-0; and Eric Ranck and Ryan Tiell won by default.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.