ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Borgman’s two-way talents spark 2-0 Laingsburg football team

LAINGSBURG — Jack Borgman is a speedster in the backfield and a playmaker at safety/linebacker.
The senior’s two-way talents have helped the Wolfpack open the 2023 football season with a 2-0 record.
Jack Borgman is a well-known fixture on the local track and field scene. He’s the Laingsburg school record-holder in the 100-meter dash and a three-time all-state pole vaulter.
In the fall he — unsurprisingly, given that his father is the Wolfpack head coach — puts that evident athleticism to good use on the gridiron, where he’s a breakaway threat at running back and hard-hitting, opportunistic safety.
So far this season, Borgman has been arguably the central figure for Laingsburg as it’s worked its way to a 2-0 start.
In the team’s Week 1 win over Durand, Borgman scored both of the team’s two touchdowns in a 14-6 defensive struggle.
And on Thursday, he rushed for 72 yards and a TD on 11 carries during the Wolfpack’s 35-7 road victory over Wyoming Kelloggsville.
Borgman is a versatile playmaker whose straight line speed makes him a threat to run away from anyone the Wolfpack is likely to face. Consequently, the team lines him up all over the field on offense, hunting for favorable matchups.
His 2022 statline bears this tendency out. His pure rushing numbers of 82 carries for 608 yards and three touchdowns (a 7.4 per carry average) were good, but not otherwordly. When his 38 receptions for 415 yards and another four scores are taken into account, however, his true value becomes apparent.
“Jack is a slasher — he is super fast and he’s one of those kids who can get to the edge and get around a defense,” said coach Brian Borgman. “And anytime, out of the backfield, whether we put him in motion or put him out to wide receiver, he can blow the top off of coverages with his ability to run like he does. He’s a very dangerous runner. When we put the ball in his hands, at any moment he can break one if we can get the blocks on the perimeter.”
Laingsburg has even given Jack Borgman a small helping of direct snaps as a wildcat quarterback. The Wolfpack used this formation to pick up multiple key first downs vs. Durand.
Like most talented small-school football players, Borgman features on defense just as frequently as he does on offense.
Against Durand, Borgman not only accounted for all of his team’s touchdowns, but came up with a key fumble recovery deep in Railroaders’ territory which led to his TD run late in the first half. Borgman also forced three fumbles including one that robbed Durand of a possible game-tying drive late.
On defense, Brian Borgman said his son has the speed to cover wide receivers while remaining strong enough to come up and stop the run.
“He plays strong safety but last week (vs. the Railroaders) he actually lined up as an inside linebacker,” the coach said. “He is truly like a hybrid linebacker/defensive back. He’s tough enough to play the run on the inside but he’s fast enough to run with wide receivers on the perimeter. He fits our role in what we call the star position. But it’s basically a strong safety in our defense.”
Like other area squads, Laingsburg had its opener interrupted by severe thunderstorms.
It was an unfortunate turn of events, but it gave the team the opportunity to work on its focus.
“We learned that we have to stay focused, even if it lasts two days, you can’t worry about it and you can’t think about the game before,” Jack Borgman said. “You have the opportunity to play both days and you have to take it.”
On the whole, the Wolfpack is still a work in progress, said the senior.
“We had one of our ends get hurt in the Durand game,” Borgman said. “So we’re still trying to figure out our spots still. Next man up. We’re not going to let that stop us.”
Laingsburg shared the Central Michigan Athletic Conference title with Fowler and Pewamo-Westphalia, finishing 5-1 in league play and 6-3 overall. Unfortunately the six wins wasn’t enough to put the Wolfpack in the playoffs. This year the squad has added some bigger schools as opponents such as Kelloggsville, in hopes of averting the same situation and gaining a few more playoff points along the way.
“Individually, I hope to get first team all-state and the CMAC — that would be an awesome goal for my senior year,” Borgman said. “And as for our team, I would love to see our team make the playoffs. And see how far we can go into the playoffs. Just do the best that we can and when we get beat, know that it’s a team that is better than us.”
Borgman also has his eye on track season.
“I hope to try and get another foot on my PR (in the pole vault) possibly,” the senior said. “That’s a high goal to achieve but you have to set the bar high.”
Borgman’s current personal best of 15 feet even came at the Greater Lansing Honor Roll Meet of Champions last spring.
“It was honestly a surprise and I came into the day with actually a really bad hand blister,” Borgman said. “And I could barely grip my pole. And after I had my hand taped up by a trainer, I tried it a couple of times and it just wasn’t working. And I just sprayed my hand with Tuff Skin and just gripped it and took some pain killers and went through it. And somehow, pure will power got me through it.”
At the same meet, Tryce Tokar of Ovid-Elsie, placed second with a vault of 13-6.
Borgman and Tokar have gone head-to-head on numerous occasions. Each has had their share of victories, but Tokar is the one who has come away with two state titles in the event.
Last year, at the MHSAA Lower Peninsula Division 3 finals in Kenty City, Tokar finished first with a vault of 15-0, with Borgman settling for second place at 14-9.
“It’s a friendly rivalry,” Borgman said of competing against Tokar. “It’s not a hate thing. We don’t try to one-up each other. We say, ‘Nice jump.’ But I want to do better.”
Borgman says he has not decided what college he will attend next your or what he intends to study.
