OWOSSO — Peyton Fields scored a career-high 26 points Monday, but Owosso remained winless after falling to visiting Lake Fenton, 65-45.
Fields, a senior guard, had 11 points in the second quarter, including three 3-pointers from the baseline, as Owosso came back from a 16-6 first-quarter deficit to forge a 24-all tie at halftime.
“At first I felt a little rust, but once we got it going, it felt good — especially when we got some steals and turned them into buckets on the other side,” Fields said. “I felt pretty good out there. We did much better on defense than we have in previous nights, I think.”
Fields scored 13 points in each half, but Owosso (0-9 overall, 0-7 Flint Metro League Stars Division) lost its 21st straight game. Trojans swingman Wyatt Leland added nine points.
Lake Fenton (2-4, 2-4) has dealt with COVID-19 shutdowns and has only played six times. Carter Foerster scored 16 points for the Blue Devils, who also got 12 apiece from Francis Senter and Carter Smith.
Monday was the teams’ second meeting in a week, with Lake Fenton beating Owosso 47-37 Wednesday.
Shaun Bates scored inside to start Owosso’s second-quarter surge. It was quickly followed by the first of three Fields’ 3-pointers. The senior nailed his second 3-pointer with 5:45 left in the half to pull Owosso to within one. He tied the score at 19-all just 35 seconds later with his third 3-pointer of the quarter.
The momentum carried over into the third, but only for a few moments. The Trojans went ahead 26-24 on an inbound pass from Bates to Fields, who took it for a layup.
Lake Fenton scored the next 13 points, mainly off steals and transition layups. The Blue Devils turned the game in their favor with a 23-10 run in that third quarter. Senter scored eight points in the stretch.
Fields scored eight of Owosso’s 10 points in the third, but the Blue Devils built a lead of 47-34.
Owosso coach Dave Owens said his team showed a lot of heart in not only tying the game but also taking an early third-quarter lead.
“I was proud of the kids and the way that they came back,” Owens said. “That’s something we’ve been working on — keeping our heads in the game and not getting down — sometimes we start trying to do things by ourselves. I thought we worked the ball well to get those open shots and Peyton knocked them down. He had a very good game tonight, it was very solid.”
But in the end, it was the turnovers which got the Trojans, particularly in the third quarter.
“We had too many turnovers that led to uncontested lay-ups,” Owens said. “And we had a few scoring opportunities in the second and early in the third quarter, too, that we didn’t capitalize on. But we made too many turnovers at the 10-second line. Between the top of the key and the 10-second line. It gave them some momentum and drove the life out of us.”
Owens said the uncontested shots that Lake Fenton got were the difference and Owosso’s zone was effective for the most part.
“Overall, with the exception of those turnovers, I was fairly pleased,” Owens said. “I was really pleased with what we did on the defensive end.”
Owosso scoring: Peyton Fields 10 3-7 26, Wyatt Leland 2 4-5 9, Corbin Thompson 2 0-0 4, Andrew Lewis 1 0-0 2, Chase Zalecki 0 1-2 1, Ben Welz 0 1-2 1, Shaun Bates 1 0-0 2.
