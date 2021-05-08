The Argus-Press
EAST LANSING — Zach Koerner shot medalist rounds of 39 and 34 to lead Laingsburg to consecutive fourth-place finishes at Friday’s Central Michigan Athletic Conference jamborees at Timber Ridge Golf Course.
Bath won both jamborees, carding 179 as team on the front nine and 171 on the back nine.
Laingsburg placed fourth in both events at 209 and 199, respectively.
Sean Divine carded a 49 for the Wolfpack on the front nine, finishing 10th.
Perry takes fifth at Centennial
SUNFIELD — Tyler Webb shot 44 to lead Perry to a fifth-place finish Thursday at Centennial Acres Golf Club.
Leslie shot 170 as a team to win the event, with Lakewood (178) and Lansing Christian (188) finishing second and third, respectively.
Olivet placed fourth with a 196, while Perry shot 200 to claim fifth.
Caleb Woerner carded a 48 for the Ramblers, who also received a 51 from Jack Lamb and a 57 from Noah Boske-Smitherman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.