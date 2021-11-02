CORUNNA — No. 9-ranked Lansing Catholic unleashed its talented attackers Monday and the Cougars swept Corunna 25-23, 25-15, 25-12 in a Division 2 district volleyball quarterfinal.
Cavalier junior outside hitter Neele’ge’ Sims racked up 13 kills and senior teammate Josalyn Stratton added five, but it wasn’t enough. Corunna (16-19-4) got 13 digs apiece from Stratton and Jenna Bauman.
Stratton said Corunna had a strong showing against a highly-regarded opponent.
“I definitely knew that we had a lot coming to us (from Lansing Catholic),” Stratton said. “But I will definitely say that I’m so proud of how well we played. Everybody came into it so scared. And for us to be so close and score with them, makes me feel really good that I’m going out with that. I’m glad I ended my season knowing that we played that well against a really good team.”
Lansing Catholic (42-3-1) advanced to Wednesday’s 7 p.m. district semifinal against Lansing Eastern.
Sims’ kill and Stratton’s ace gave Corunna a 3-0 lead to start the first set. The Cavaliers held the lead for most of the game, but the Cougars tied it at 22 and went on to take the win.
Corunna led 10-9 in the second set, but couldn’t maintain the edge. Lansing Catholic led from wire-to-wire in final set.
Corunna coach Kari Carnell said the Cavaliers just couldn’t keep up with Lansing Catholic and standout attackers Ava Wilcox and Alivia Castle.
“I knew what we were going up against,” Carnell said. “But I mean, there’s always a chance, you know? The first set I think we played them tough and we surprised ourselves a little bit. But in the end, we couldn’t finish it out. We made a few errors.”
Carnell said her team persevered through a rough season in which two key players suffered season-ending injuries before the Cavaliers even held a practice. Senior middle blocker/setter Ellie Toney — the 2020 Argus-Press All-Area Player of the Year — and junior outside hitter Sydnie Gillett both had ACL tears during summer league basketball and underwent surgery.
“A lot of things didn’t go our way this year,” Carnell said. “And that kind of put us up a lot going into the season. So, I think we did well with what we had. A lot of people had to play new positions and a lot of people had to make adjustments that they’ve never done before.”
Toney and Gillett, while unable to play this season, stayed with the team and supported the team on the bench for every game.
“The girls have worked so hard and despite having two injuries, they battled for sure,” Toney said.
Sims missed much of last season due to a tragic car crash that took the life of her older brother Noah Sims and left her with multiple broken bones. She came back in full force this season, leading the team with 449 kills.
Sims said Corunna can be proud of its season.
“We started out the season with two people out — so that definitely impacted us a lot but we took that in a good way and changed it for the better,” Sims said. “I’m definitely proud of how the girls played tonight.”
NOTES: Toney and Gillett are aiming to return sometime during basketball season this winter. Both were first-team All-Area basketball players last season, and Toney is 308 points shy of becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer. Toney is hoping to be cleared to play by Jan. 1, 2022. That timetable would put her on track to only miss the Cavaliers’ first four games.
