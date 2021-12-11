BYRON — After opening the week with an overtime loss to Saginaw Swan Valley, Chesaning closed it with a convincing road win over Byron Friday.
Lucas Powell scored 17 points, with three 3-pointers in the first quarter, and the Indians routed the Eagles, 62-39, in their Mid-Michigan Activities Conference opener.
“We had a tough loss last time and we wanted to get back into the swing of things like we normally do and win,” Powell said. “We just started off hot and never slowed down.”
Mason Struck scored 11 points with three assists and Reese Greenfelder added 10 points, seven rebounds and five steals for Chesaning (1-0 MMAC, 1-1 overall). Jaylen Anderson added six points.
Chesaning coach Matt Weigl said a hard-nosed defensive effort set up the Indians’ fastbreak offense and Chesaning was able to get some good looks.
“I thought we responded really well (after a 61-57 overtime loss to Swan Valley Monday),” Weigl said. “That was one we thought we should have had. We wanted to make sure we got this one tonight … It’s always defense with us. And our defense did what it was supposed to do tonight and we played our roles and for the team we had seven 3-pointers tonight. And that’s a big improvement from last year.”
Byron (0-1 MMAC, 0-2) featured the 20-point night of senior guard James Miller. Jalen Branch scored seven points and Justin Frye had a pair of 3-pointers for six points.
Miller scored 13 of his points in the first half but Chesaning — despite a three-quarters court swish by Frye at the halftime buzzer — held a 38-22 lead at the halfway point.
Byron head coach Matt Brown said that an abundance of turnovers in the face of a ball-hawking Chesaning defense proved to be too much to overcome Friday.
“It was a tough one for sure,” Brown said. “Turnovers were big. We’re trying to change the culture here. We’ve made a lot of changes. It was a tough one but we’re going to grow from it and get better.”
Chesaning opened with a 9-1 start and eventually took a 20-10 lead into the second quarter. Powell’s nine-point quarter was key. Struck also scored four points in that span.
Miller scored six of Byron’s 10 first-quarter points but Brown said that Chesaning’s defense set the tone for the game.
“That first quarter really got us with their 1-3-1 (zone),” Brown said. “And their press, we weren’t ready for it exactly.”
Chesaning, which scored six of its seven 3-pointers in the first half, featured Greenfelder’s six-point contribution in the second quarter and Powell’s four-point antics. Eli Escamilla and Tyler Sager each had 3-pointers while Evan List had contributed a trey in the first quarter.
The Indians led by as many as 24 in the first half but Byron ended the half with a dramatic three-quarter court shot by Frye. Byron called timeout with 1.3 seconds in the half. Frye took an inbounds pass and heaved a long shot that was a swish.
Still Byron looked up at a 38-22 deficit.
Chesaning was able to stretch the lead to 20 points entering the fourth quarter and won by 23 to square its overall record.
Byron was able to play the Indians much more competitively in the second half, Brown said.
“We were able compete hard and after that first quarter we settled in a little bit and it got better,” Brown said. “We have to start out stronger for sure.”
CHESANING SCORING: Lucas Powell 6 2-4 17, Nate Ferry 1 0-0 3, Eli Escamilla 1 0-0 3, Jaylen Anderson 2 2-2 6, Mason Struck 5 1-3 11, Reese Greenfelder 4 2-4 10, Evan List 1 0-0 3, Tyler Sager 2 0-2 4, Jackson Thiel 1 2-2 4. Totals 23 9-17 62.
BYRON SCORING: Justin Frye 2 0-0 6, James Miller 7 6-11 20, Trevor Ritter 0 2-2 2, Jalen Branch 3 1-2 7, Nathan Erdman 2 0-0 4. 14 9-15 39.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.