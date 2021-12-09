WILLIAMSTON — Dansville edged Perry 37-36 Wednesday.
The Ramblers got pin victories from Seth Grooms (140 pounds), Aaron Seward (171) and Jesse McClure (285).
Cameron Doody (215), Landon Lazata (103) and Jackson Porter (119) all won by forfeits.
Owosso 45, Dansville 21
WILLIAMSTON — Owosso defeated Dansville 45-21 Wednesday in the Battle of M-52.
Pin winners for the Trojans were Taylor Lange (145 pounds), Bryce Johnston (160), Damon Burdick (189) and Chris Ott (285). Tyler Dewley (171) won by decision for Owosso.
The Trojans also picked up three forfeit victories.
O-E falls twice
ALMA — Ovid-Elsie dropped matches to Clare, 42-37, and Alma, 77 to minus-1, in season-opening action Wednesday.
The Marauders featured pinfall winners Clayton Juhas (130 pounds), Max Spiess (135), Gavyn Perry (140) and Talan Parsons (112) against Clare.
O-E’s Josh Everden (171) and Cole Workman (125) won by decisions.
