BYRON — Corunna and Byron battled to a 1-1 boys soccer tie Wednesday night.
Corunna took a 1-0 first-half lead on a Braden Andrejack score. It was Andrejack’s sixth goal of the season and it came, according to Corunna coach Kyle Gregoricka, on a play near the goal.
“(He scored) after pushing the ball up the field and a scramble in the box,” Gregoricka said.
Byron, however, got the equalizer with 26 minutes left in the second half. Mason Stark scored off an assist from Nathan Webster on an indirect kick.
Elwood Lawler made five saves for Byron in the contest.
