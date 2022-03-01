BATH — Knowing is half the battle. That’s what G.I. Joe said, anyhow. And knowing certainly did the Laingsburg girls basketball team a whole lot of good in its Division 3 first-round district matchup Monday with Byron, which the Wolfpack won 48-18 thanks, in part, to an 18-point, 10-rebound, 11-steal triple-double from senior forward Lorna Strieff
Poring over the tape of previous Byron games, Wolfpack head coach Doug Hurst noticed the Eagles tended to fold under full-court pressure. Armed with this knowledge, he went about drilling his players in the art of 94-foot defense, something he says they have employed only sparingly before Monday night.
“We worked really hard on trying to pick up the speed of the game to make things happen for us,” Hurst said. “That’s what we wanted and what we knew Byron didn’t want to do. They’re still young and regrouping, so we knew we could put pressure on them and it would make them uncomfortable.”
Indeed, Byron was a long way from comfortable all evening. Every shot and pass was a tad hurried, every ballhandler an even-money bet to be made into an Eagle sandwich by the trap-happy ‘Pack. Rather than settle in over the course of the game, Byron’s discomfort seemed to increase as it went on. The Eagles scored nearly half of their 18 points in the first quarter.
Laingsburg really pulled away in the second quarter, thanks largely to a bravura stretch by Strieff early in the frame. Operating largely in the high and mid-post areas, she scored four straight baskets and assisted on another to help balloon the Wolfpack’s lead to 24-9. Against Byron’s varying shades of zone defense, getting the ball to Strieff in the middle was a consistently money move. Her 18 points tied teammate Ellie Baynes for a game high.
Strieff operated with a lot of confidence on the floor, feeling that, thanks to their preparation, her team “knew what (Byron was) going to do in almost every scenario.”
Strieff felt Laingsburg’s effort “was one of the better games we’ve played this season and it gave us really good momentum going into Wednesday.”
The Wolfpack (now 9-12) will need all of the momentum it can muster in Wednesday’s 5:30 p.m. district semifinal. The team will face Dansville (13-7) for the third time this year; both previous meetings resulted in a Laingsburg loss.
“Dansville’s good. They’re above average in our league. They’ve gotten us twice already,” Hurst said. “They’ve got a couple of really good players — Erin Sherwood and Megan Zeitz — that we’ve got to try and figure out a way to stop.”
The Eagles finished with a record of 5-16.
Laingsburg Scoring: Lorna Strieff 7 3-5 18, Kyleigh Luna 1 0-0 3, Ella Merrell 2 0-0 4, Julie Starr 2 0-0 5, Ellie Baynes 8 1-4 18. Totals 20 4-13 48.
Byron Scoring: Jordan Huhn 2 0-0 6, Ashley Nixon 1 0-0 2, Mya Foster 1 0-0 2, Reese Forgie 1 2-4 5, Haylee Schott 1 1-2 3. Totals 6 3-6 18.
