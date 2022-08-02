Fighting the good fight

MORRICE’S JEREMY ROGERS, right, is shown with his family which includes wife Jessica, left, son Marcus, and daughter Aubrey. Rogers, a former athletic director and boys basketball coach at Morrice, was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer in May.

 Courtesy Photo

MORRICE — Jeremy Rogers wasn’t feeling right.

“It started on May 7, we were doing pictures for prom and after we got done with pictures, I just started having double vision and it all started there,” he said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.