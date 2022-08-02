Fighting the good fight

MORRICE — Jeremy Rogers wasn’t feeling right.
“It started on May 7, we were doing pictures for prom and after we got done with pictures, I just started having double vision and it all started there,” he said.
When the symptoms continued the next day, Rogers — a barber and the former athletic director and boys basketball coach at Morrice High School — underwent an MRI and some other tests.
“It took me a minute to get him to go to ER and I finally got him to go to ER and we left there thinking he might have had a mini stroke,” Jeremy’s wife Jessica said. “But they wanted to do scans on his brain and then give him an MRI. The doctor told us to go back to ER and we left that ER visit knowing that he had stage 4 kidney cancer that had metastasized.”
Stage 4 cancer means the disease has spread to other parts of the body. The cancer from Rogers’ kidney had also spread to his bones, lungs and brain.
Rogers said the news was like “a gut punch.”
“It sure was,” Rogers said. “It’s been a whirlwind since May. May 11 we met with doctors at Sparrow (Hospital in Lansing) and then we went back for an appointment there for radiation and then we didn’t like what they had to say, so we got a second opinion at (the University of Michigan) and that’s where we’re at right now.”
While the cancer is considered most likely terminal, Rogers — who with his wife Jessica, are the proud parents of Morrice High School junior Aubrey Rogers and senior Marcus Rogers — said he is determined to fight it as aggressively for as long as he possibly can.
“We sure are,” Rogers said. “We hope that everything goes well and what the doctors want to do down there hopefully puts it into remission for a while.”
Rogers told The Argus-Press Monday that he is currently feeling well and is undergoing immunotherapy treatment at U-M. The treatment uses a person’s own immune system to fight the cancer.
“I just had my second treatment last Thursday and I’m feeling, as of right now, I’m not feeling too bad,” he said. “My cancer was was in my kidney, so they’re treating my kidney, my liver, my lungs and my ribs.”
Rogers said he has completed two of eight rounds of radiation treatment for cancer that has spread to his brain and lungs. The treatments will last until the end of the year.
“I do a scan in August for my brain,” he said. “I’ll do an MRI to make sure that they got all the spots there. As I go along with treatment for the other spots, they will do CTs (computed tomography) down the road.”
Jessica Rogers said her husband experiences his good and bad days.
“Thankfully for the most part, he’s up. He has more good days than bad days,” she said. “But, you know, we kind of leave that a little bit in God’s hands, trying to get him through this. He’s staying pretty positive. I think that it also comes from the fact that our community, our friends and our family. It’s amazing. We’re not fighting this alone. They’ve got our backs.”
A gofundme account was set up May 13 by Christine Jarrad for Jeremy Rogers and his family to offset his medical expenses. “Rogers Army,” a public group of more than 500 members has been set up and can be found on Facebook. The Rogers Army has organized fundraisers, golf outings, cornhole tournaments and can drives to help support their friend.
“Friends of ours started the Rogers Army and then it’s just kind of ballooned from there,” Jeremy Rogers said. “They just had a golf outing two weeks ago (in Perry). It worked really well.”
Rogers graduated from Carson City-Crystal High School in 1996 and went to barber school in 2003, where he met Morrice native Jessica Turner.
Jessica Rogers was a member of the girls basketball team that won the 1998 Class D state title under the late Jim Lemire. She said her husband is the type of man who is determined to fight the good fight.
“We don’t like losing very well in our family,” she said.
Jeremy Rogers served as athletic director at Morrice High School for one year — 2020-21 — after coaching boys basketball for 13 years, including seven at the varsity level. Rogers spent more than a dozen years working at a barber shop in DeWitt, then began working at The Morrice Barbershop in 2019 with his wife.
At the time he was diagnosed, he was cutting hair full time and watching his son play baseball and football and his daughter compete in basketball, volleyball, softball and track.
He plans on fighting to see more of those games for as long as he can.
“You know what? I’m just going to take it on full bore and hopefully put this stuff in remission and have some years ahead of me,” he said.
