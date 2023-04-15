Lawrence to hoop at junior college power

Durand senior Jordyn Lawrence, center, signs her national letter of intent to play basketball for Mid Michigan College Friday afternoon at Durand High School. Also shown at left is Lawrence’s mother, Jami Poehlman, and at right is Mid Michigan College women’s basketball head coach Lance Maney. Lawrence, a guard, was a first-team Argus-Press All-Area selection as well as an all-stater and 1,000-point career scorer. Mid Michigan advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NJCAA nationals this season.
Courtesy Photo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.