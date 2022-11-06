NEW LOTHROP — The first two sets were easy to win for New Lothrop Saturday.
The third was a bit more daunting but the Hornets got the job done, winning 26-24 despite ceding the first nine points to sweep St. Charles in their Division 3 district championship match.
The Hornets (33-11-3), who will advance to Tuesday’s 5 p.m. regional semifinal vs. Genesee (at Genesee) won the first two sets, 25-15, 25-11.
Senior outside hitter Carley Martin, who blasted the final two kills for the margin of victory, finished with 14 kills while junior Kara Wendling added 12 kills and Alexis Birchmeier delivered nine kills. Taylor Moore delivered 32 assists while Avery Krupp had five aces and Grace Osborn added three aces.
Martin said the Hornets were determined to put St. Charles away after rallying from the 9-0 hole in set three.
“It was just in our brains, ‘it’s now or never,’ ” Martin said. “We didn’t want to lose the set and have to come back out. We just wanted to finish it in three. And I’m really proud that we did it … It was very emotional. Right after the game, I broke down. This is very exciting and we worked really hard to get to this moment and we did it.”
Wendling echoed some of the same sentiments. The rally exemplified the type of fight that the team takes pride in, said Wendling.
“It was unreal,” Wendling said. “I mean we have that grit and we have that great team work. It’s something that we’ve built up through the season so much and we have that great chemistry … We just all work together so well.”
New Lothrop head coach Jill Severn said her Hornets were going up against a quality team in St. Charles.
“We talked about tenacity and never giving up and fighting for every point,” Severn said. “And we definitely showed that that third set. We got down a little bit but they kept fighting. And this is our first district in a while.”
According to Argus-Press records, it was New Lothrop’s first volleyball district title since 2016.
Severn said it took the work of several players to make the rally happen.
“I told the girls if we can just stay in the system, they (the Bulldogs) didn’t really the answer for our hitters when we had the ball with good passes,” Severn said. “We really put that ball down and we caught every ball they could. Other than serve receive, we just really did a good job of taking care of any free balls.”
Severn did pay tribute to St. Charles’ player Bailey Stimac, whose jump serve had New Lothrop on the ropes early in set three as she handcuffed the Hornets on serve receive.
By the same token New Lothrop servers Krupp and Osborn were a potent 1-2 punch at the line as well.
“Avery and Grace helped us with our runs,” Severn said. “I thought they really kept us in good shape all three sets.”
New Lothrop finished 6-1 in the MMAC standings.
