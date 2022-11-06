Hornets sweepto district crown

NEW LOTHROP’S volleyball team captured a Division 3 district title Saturday while sweeping past St. Charles, 25-15, 25-11, 26-24, at New Lothrop High School. Coach Jill Severn, back row left, poses with her team after they won the district hardware. The Hornets (33-11-3) will move on to the regionals 5 p.m. Tuesday at Genesee to face Genesee.

 Argus-Press Photo/Jerome Murphy

NEW LOTHROP — The first two sets were easy to win for New Lothrop Saturday.

The third was a bit more daunting but the Hornets got the job done, winning 26-24 despite ceding the first nine points to sweep St. Charles in their Division 3 district championship match.

