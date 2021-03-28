CANTON — Rafael Woods of New Lothrop was ranked No. 1 with his individual qualifying block Saturday during the boys Division 4 state finals at Super Bowl.
Woods highlighted his six-game qualifying total of 1,290 pins with games of 232, 224, 237 and 208.
The Hornet junior, however, lost his first game in the step-ladder finals, 426 to 330 against Jesse Pancio of Baldwin.
Corunna’s Cornell reaches round of 16
JACKSON — Brady Cornell of Corunna advanced to the stepladder finals after qualifying 11th at Saturday’s Division 3 boys state finals at JAX60.
The Cavalier senior, however, then lost in the first round of step-ladder play to Belding’s Trenton Altman, 407-328, in a two-game series.
Cornell highlighted his six-game qualifying block with games of 232 and 219.
Ovid-Elsie’s Ian Hehrer qualified 31st but did not advance to the round of 16. Teammate Evan Hehrer finished 57th in qualifying.
The Ovid-Elsie boys placed 12th in the state in Division 3 Friday with 2,699 pins. Ogemaw Heights won the team title with a 3,230 total.
