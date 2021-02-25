Owosso’s Megan Vondrasek is headed to the national championships.
Vondrasek placed third at 143 pounds Saturay at the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships Northeast Regional, her only loss coming to teammate Zoe Nowicki in the semifinals. She pinned Tiffin’s Aliya Martin in 2:11 in the third-place match.
The Cliff Keen National Championships will be held March 6 at Tiffin University.
TRACK AND FIELD
Hunter Berecz and Jessica Marvin, Northwood University (Byron) — Berecz won the shot put with a toss of 16.65 meters Friday at the Saginaw Valley State Tune-Up. He was also fifth in the weight throw (16.16 meters).
Marvin was third in the women’s shot put (12.64 meters) and fourth in the weight throw (16.34 meters).
Olivia Krejci, Saginaw Valley State (Byron) — Krejci took ninth in the 1-mile run Friday at the SVSU Tune-Up in 5 minutes, 36.32 seconds.
Ryan Schwab, Gabriel Baumchen and Zach Kuran, Detroit Mercy (Corunna) — Kuran took fifth in the 400-meter dash (53.38 seconds) at SVSU. He also ran a leg of the second-place 1,600 relay team, which also featured Baumchen.
Baumchen was 10th in the 60 hurdles preliminaries and 12th in the 60 dash prelims. Schwab was 11th in the 3,000 run (9:19.29).
Alissa Ash, Ferris State (Byron) — Ash was 11th (5:43.64) in the first section of the 1 mile run Friday at the Grand Valley State University Tune-Up.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Logan LePage, Madonna University (Corunna) — LePage started and had a career-high 20 points with six rebounds and two assists Monday as the Crusaders turned back Great Lakes Christian 80-72. He grabbed one rebound Tuesday in an 87-58 win over Aquinas.
Gabe Hawes, Saginaw Valley State (Laingsburg) — Hawes had two points and one rebound in Saturday’s 86-67 win over Wayne State.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Ila Tuller, Delta College (Corunna) — Tuller had two points, two steals and three rebounds in Delta’s season-opening 87-51 win Friday against Alpena Community College. She had two points and a rebound Tuesday in an 81-66 win over St. Clair County Community College.
Lauren Barton, Indiana Tech (Ovid-Elsie) — Barton played one minute in Indiana Tech’s 63-41 win over Lourdes Sunday.
SOFTBALL
Greta L’Esperance, Bowling Green (Byron) — L’Esperance continued her hot start to her career, batting 5-for-7 with a double Friday in a two-game split at Winthrop. That included a 4-for-4 effort with a double in the first game. She had one hit each in three games against Stony Brook, Furman and Radford, played Saturday and Sunday. She’s hitting .40o on the season.
Hannah Hollister, Grand Valley State (Corunna) — Hollister had a walk and an RBI in her collegiate debut Saturday in a win over Illinois Springfield. She followed that with her first hit Sunday in a win over William Jewell, then had a walk and a run scored against Hillsdale College later in the day.
