OWOSSO — League-leading Goodrich capitalized on a slow start by Owosso and went on to a 67-51 victory Friday night.
Owosso went scoreless for the first 5:20 of the game and the Martians took advantage, building a 15-0 lead. Though the Trojans played step-for-step with the Martians the rest of the way, Goodrich’s early edge was too much to overcome.
Senior guard Teddy Worthington scored a career-high 16 points for Owosso, (0-10, 0-4 Flint Metro Stars Division). Jay Tuttle, who scored all of Owosso’s points in the first quarter on three 3-pointers, finished with 12 points. Cody Fields scored nine points.
Goodrich (10-1, 6-0 Flint Metro Stars) was topped by 6-foot-6 freshman center Parker LePla, who scored 21 points. Gavin Hart added 14 points for the Martians.
Owosso coach David Williams said his Trojans simply couldn’t cash in on some open looks in the first few minutes.
“In the first three minutes we struggled,” Williams said. “We were getting the looks that we wanted. We were getting the shots that we needed. We couldn’t hit them. Our best players were the ones taking the shots. And we just couldn’t get the shots to fall.”
However, there was plenty of fire displayed by the Trojans the rest of the way.
“We were getting the looks we wanted and things started picking up for us,” Williams said. “I think our defense really played well today. Goodrich is an amazing program. They’ve been doing it for a long time. And for us to be able to compete at a high level, other than the first few minutes, there was a lot of senior leadership there.”
Worthington said he and fellow senior Cody Fields had a heart-to-heart talk with the team after the first quarter ended with Goodrich leading 24-9.
“Really it is just we’re sick of being the laughing stock of the Flint Metro,” Worthington said. “I don’t know. Something must have just clicked, we decided to finally play a little bit.”
Owosso, sparked by Worthington’s nine-point second quarter, helped the Trojans cut the margin to 37-26 at halftime. Worthington scored a layup just as the first-half buzzer sounded after Chrishaun Bates set it up with a rebound and long pass on the fastbreak.
Owosso, getting three 3-pointers in the third quarter, including two from Fields, stayed within 52-40 heading into the fourth quarter. Goodrich eventually stretched the lead to 67-47 with 2:14 left.
Still, Owosso’s effort did not go unnoticed by Worthington.
“We played as a team probably for the first time all season,” the senior said.
OWOSSO SCORING: Damien Hart 2 1-2 6, Teddy Worthington 6 3-4 16, Cody Fields 3 1-1 9, Justin Johnson 0 0-1 0, Jack Lintner 1 2-2 4, Jay Tuttle 4 2-2 13, Chayse Zalecki 1 0-0 2.
GOODRICH SCORING: Parker LePlay 21 points, Jack Locey 11 points, Gavin Hart 14 points.
