ORTONVILLE — Corunna beat Brandon 11-3 in seven innings and 8-1 in six innings Thursday during a Flint Metro League baseball sweep.
The Cavaliers improved to 13-3 overall and 9-3 in the Flint Metro League.
Colby Ardelean pitched a 5-hitter through all seven innings of Game 1. Ardelean struck out two and did not permit a walk.
Ardelean and Corbin Reed each stroked three hits and drove in a run. Braden Andrejack drove in three runs with a double and a single. Collin Thompson collected two RBI with a double.
Logan Vowell pitched a 2-hitter in Game 2 for the Cavaliers. Vowell struck out eight and did not walk a batter. He threw 64 pitches with 51 going for strikes.
Braden Veale smacked two hits with two RBI for Corunna. Ardelean and Decklan Davis each had two hits with one RBI.
The Cavaliers outhit Brandon 10-2 in the nightcap and did not commit an error.
Hornets sweep Mt. Morris
NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop swept Mt. Morris Wednesday, winning Game 1 by walk-off, 9-8, and Game 2, 7-1.
Bryce Kuchar drew a bases-loaded walk to win the game for the Hornets in Game 1.
Kuchar and Ty Kohlmann each stung two hits and New Lothrop did not commit an error.
August Birkmeier was the mound winner in relief. He surrendered no runs on one hit over two innings, striking out three with no walks.
Ty Olsen was the winner in the nightcap. he permitted seven hits over seven innings. He struck out four with no walks.
Kohlmann, Jayden Martinez and Hayden Wendling each had two hits for the winners.
Olivet sweeps Perry
OLIVET — Olivet captured back-to-back 9-1 victories over Perry Thursday.
Joey Mcgraw-Allen lined three hits for the Ramblers in Game 1 while Jylon Peek had two hits. Tristan Krupp had one hit and one RBI.
Peek took the mound loss while working five innings. He gave up six runs and nine hits with three strikeouts and two walks.
Perry was limited to three hits in the nightcap. Those came off the bats of Mcgraw-Allen, Peek and Nolan Krupp.
Tristan Krupp took the loss. He pitched four innings and gave up seven runs and five hits. He struck out two and walked three.
SOFTBALL
Owosso sweeps Brandon
ORTONVILLE — Owosso captured an 11-0, 7-2 softball sweep over Brandon Thursday.
In Game 1, Audri Hrncharik pitched a 1-hit shutout over five innings. She struck out eight and walked two.
Lexi Hemker batted 4-for-4 with 4 RBI for Owosso. Jamie Maier batted 3-for-4 with a double and Reese Thayer batted 3-for-3. Hrncharik tagged two hits as well.
Danica Dwyer pitched a 4-hitter in the nightcap for Owosso. She struck out 12 and gave up no walks.
Hrncharik and Hemker both batted 2-for-4 for the Trojans, now 7-11 overall and 7-9 in the Flint Metro Stars Division.
Goodrich tops Cavs twice
CORUNNA — Goodrich swept Corunna, 5-0 and 9-1 Thursday.
Carly Pavka and Kira Patrick each hit safely for the Cavaliers (4-16, 4-12 Flint Metro League) in Game 1. Addy Henry took the loss, pitching all seven innings and gave up 10 hits and three earned runs. She struck out three and walked one.
In the nightcap, Sydnie Gillett slashed two hits and scored a run for Corunna. Pavka, Hailey Throne, Maddie Shuster and Jenna Bauman (double) also hit safely. Bauman had the lone RBI.
Henry pitched five innings, striking out two and walking one. She gave up 10 hits and five earned runs. Shuster came in for two innings and permitted four hits and one earned run.
Laingsburg sweeps
LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg cruised to 19-4 and 18-2 softball victories over Pewamo-Westphalia Thursday.
Addyson Buchin pitched a 4-hitter over three innings in Game 1. The righthander struck out two and walked one.
Buchin pitched a 3-hitter over three innings in the nightcap. She struck out three and did not walk a batter.
Haley Konieczny drove in five runs while smacking three hits for Laingsburg in Game 1. Ashley Bila and Buchin each added two hits with Buchin driving in three runs.
Ella Merrell drove in four runs for Laingsburg in Game 2. Bella Latuszek had two hits and three RBI while Konieczny had two hits and two RBI.
Byron, Durand split difference
DURAND — Byron captured a 21-16 victory in Game 1 but the Railroaders earned a split with an 11-10 win in eight innings in the nightcap Thursday.
Emma Glass drove in four runs for the Eagles in Game 1. Brooklyn Zakoor had two hits and two RBI while G. McDowell had two hits and three RBI. Glass was the winning pitcher. She struck out five and overcame nine walks.
Avery Gilson had three hits and seven RBI for Durand. Taylor Carlson, Hayli Pugh, Sydney Leydig and Ciera Justice all had two hits for Durand.
In the nightcap, Durand got three hits from Sydney Spaulding. Gilson, who finished with 10 RBIs for the night, joined Molly Winson, Sam Leydig and Justice with two hits.
Malerie Freese was the winning pitcher, striking out two and walking four.
Boone had two hits and four RBI for Byron. Reese Forgie and Jordan Huhn each had three hits.
Olivet doubles up Perry
OLIVET — Olivet defeated Perry twice, 7-5 and 17-8 in a Thursday twinbill.
Madison Ralston tagged three hits and drove in three runs for Perry in the first game. Grace Spiess added two hits and drove in a run.
Sara Austin took the loss. She pitched six innings and surrendered seven runs on 10 hits with 12 strikeouts and two walks.
In the second game, Austin laced three hits with Ralston, Celina McFarland and P. Davis each smacking two hits.
Teagan Hallock and Spiess each drove in two runs.
BOYS GOLF
Chesaning tops
New Lothrop, Mt. Morris
CHESANING — Josh Lange shot a career-low 39 round to lead Chesaning to a winning team total of 185 Thursday at Twin Brooks.
New Lothrop shot 211 while Mt. Morris totaled 273.
Justin Lange carded a career-best 43 for the Indians. Blake Hoerner shot 48 and Brad Agnew carded a 55.
Leading the Hornets were Kevin Heslip, with a 49, and Grayson Orr, with a 50. Parker Noonan and Nicholas Yaklin added 56s.
Laingsburg
second at Mid-seasons
LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg finished second to Fowler twice Thursday during a pair of CMAC Mid-season jamborees.
Fowler won the first jamboree with a 183 score over nine holes. Laingsburg was second at 186 with Pewamo-Westphalia third at 198.
Eli Woodruff of Laingsburg shot a medalist 40 at Pine Hills. Colin Hart of the Wolfpack shot 48 to tie for fifth while Seth Sivak, Austin Wright and Jacob Essenburg all carded 49s.
In Mid-season jamboree No. 2, Fowler won again with a 176. Laingsburg was next with a 179 and Bath checked in third at 184.
Sivak was third overall with a 42.
Woodruff carded a 44 while Essenburg shot 45.
GIRLS SOCCER
Corunna 1,
Perry 0
PERRY — Emma Holmes scored on a long shot just 2 minutes into the contest and Corunna captured a 1-0 victory over Perry Thursday.
Corunna (2-10) recorded its first shutout of the season with the Corunna coaching staff praising the play of Jorja Napier, Lexi Golab, Cora Tuller, Hailee Betts and goalie Olivia Karanja.
“I’m so proud of the girls tonight,” said Corunna coach Kyle Gregoricka. “Our first clean sheet together and another win over a local rival. Our back four was organized and limited Perry to few chances. I’ll give them credit though. They pushed us hard and dictated play for large spells.”
