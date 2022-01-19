ELSIE — Sitting idle for the last 11 days, Ovid-Elsie’s unbeaten girls basketball team used the break to its advantage.
The Marauders practiced their shooting during the down time and it paid off Tuesday against Byron, as O-E hit nine of its 18 3-pointers in a 73-29 rout. Ovid-Elsie (8-0, 5-0 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) shot 53 percent from the floor (31 of 59) overall against Byron’s zone defense. Eight of the Marauders’ 3-pointers came in the first half.
Caitlyn Walter, Ovid-Elsie’s senior guard, scored 20 points while shooting 4 of 5 from beyond the arc. Walter shot 8 of 11 from the floor.
“I think overall, that was the best shooting we’ve ever done as a team,” Walter said. “Everyone contributed. All of our seniors and all of our juniors. I think everyone contributed today.”
Walter had plenty of scoring help from her teammates.
Senior guard Kaylee Hall scored a career-high 12 points on 5 of 7 shooting. Hall, joining Evalyn Cole with four steals, also had three assists. Junior Rylee Lewis sank three 3-pointers and finished with nine points while Ava Bates, Cole and Braylon Byrnes all scored eight points. Bates had five assists while Cole had four assists.
Byron (2-7, 1-5 MMAC) was topped by junior Reese Forgie, who hit three 3s, scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Senior Mya Foster scored nine points with six rebounds. Jordan Huhn had three steals.
“We scored 29 points and I thought we played pretty well,” Byron coach Theresa Marvin said. “Ovid-Elsie is just a fantastic team, the way they pressure you and the way they shoot. Reese Forgie played a fantastic game for us. Ovid-Elsie is just a phenomenal team.”
Ovid-Elsie took a 27-10 lead into the second quarter and then went on a 25-5 run in the second to lead 52-15 at halftime.
Ovid-Elsie head coach Ryan Cunningham said his team got the job done on both ends of the court.
“We wanted to shoot the ball well and Caitlyn shot well and Rylee Lewis came off the bench and hit three 3-pointers,” he said. “Rylee Lewis is one of our best shooters and we knew she was capable of breaking up that zone a little bit. And senior Kaylee Hall probably had the game of her career.”
Ovid-Elsie’s defensive work also did not go unnoticed by Cunningham. The Marauders pressured Byron from the start and created an up-tempo pace.
“Defense, that’s our trademark and we talk a lot about defense,” Cunningham said. “Even at halftime, we had given up just 15 points, but we were a little frustrated. We had given up some corner 3s … and we want to look at these situations as a learning opportunity as much as a win.”
FIRST TWO BY BUKANTIS
Ovid-Elsie’s Hadley Bukantis, who suffered an ACL tear last year and is still recovering from the injury, scored the Marauders’ first two points of the game. In an act of sportsmanship worked out before the game by the coaches, it was agreed the Eagles would not offer any defensive resistance as Bukantis quickly scored from close-in range. In return, the Marauders did not offer any defensive resistance against the Eagles on their opening basket.
“Theresa Marvin is a great coach and and she showed the human part of her, the heart that she has, to let us open up with a bucket for one of our injured players, who was not going to be able to score,” Cunningham said. “And we reciprocated. We quickly got Hadley off the court after that. We were hoping that she’d make it back this year but she’s not. I talked to Theresa and she was more than gracious. It shows you the kind of person she really is.”
BYRON SCORING: Jordan Huhn 1 0-0 2, Kierra Conlen 0 1-2 1, Reese Forgie 4 0-2 11, Ashley Nixon 2 0-0 6, Mya Foster 4 0-0 9. Totals 11 1-4 29.
OVID-ELSIE SCORING: Rylee Lewis 3 0-0 9, Kaylee Hall 5 0-0 12, Hadley Bukantis 1 0-0 2, Cailtyn Walter 8 0-0 20, Braylon Byrnes 4 0-0 8, Braiden Tokar 2 0-0 4, Evalyn Cole 4 0-0 8, Hailee Campbell 1 0-0 2, Ava Baes 3 2-2 8. Totals 31 2-3 73.
